Tax Day 2019: All the Free Food and Other Deals You Can Score on April 15

Whether you’re expecting a big return or sending off a hefty check, Tax Day is a reliably stressful time of year. But thanks to deals from several food and beverage companies such as Cicis, Smoothie King, and B.Good, there’s something to look forward to on April 15. We’re talking BOGO sandwiches, free cookies, free biscuits, free burgers, and more. Check out all the places you can save below, and keep checking back up until April 15 as more deals are announced.

B. Good

B. Good will reward you with a free grain bowl or burger if you download the app, which sounds like a pretty good exchange, if you ask us. And even if you already have the app, there are still perks—free fries with any purchase.

Boston Market

Boston Market is reprising the “Tax Day Meal Special,” which offers a Half Chicken Individual Meal, plus two sides, cornbread, and a regular drink for $10.40, according to Today.com.

California Tortilla

California Tortilla's free chips and queso Tax Day deal is back—all you have to do is say “1040” when you order.

Cicis

Buy a large drink at Cicis on Tax Day to receive an Adult Buffet meal for $4.15 (in honor of the date, naturally). All you have to do is present this coupon.

Corner Bakery Café

Corner Bakery also makes a 1040 reference for Tax Day. From April 15 to April 17, grab two entrées for $10.40.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs’ deal is BOGOS—Buy One, Get One Sub. Show this coupon anytime between April 15 and April 17 to get a free medium sub when you buy a medium or large sub, plus chips and drink.

Great American Cookies

Free cookies are the best kind of cookies—so head to Great American Cookies on Tax Day to be rewarded with a complimentary Original Chocolate Chip Cookie. The deal is limited to one cookie per person, but on the plus side, you don’t need to purchase anything or show you’ve completed your taxes to get it.

Hardee’s

For Hardee’s Tax Day deal, the phrase “Made From Scratch” is key. Say it at checkout between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. (breakfast time) in order to receive one free Made From Scratch Sausage Biscuit. Do note, however, that tax is not included in the deal.

Hot Dog on a Stick

Participating Hot Dog on a Stick locations will give out free Original Turkey or Veggie Dogs to customers on April 15—again, limited to one per customer, with no purchase or proof of taxes necessary.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Both Potbelly rewards (Perks) members and non-members can cash in on the sandwich shop’s Tax Day deal—BOGO sandwiches, which gives you one free sandwich of equal or lesser value with your sandwich purchase. Perks members can redeem through their account; non-members simply need to tell the cashier it’s Tax Day.

Schlotzsky’s

Score a small Original Sandwich for free on Tax Day if you buy a medium-sized drink and chips, according to a statement.

Smoothie King

Download Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards app to save $2 on any 20-ounce smoothie—that’s right, 20-ounce smoothie—between April 15 and April 18.