Target Launches New Flagship Grocery Brand

There’s already a lot to love about Target—affordable home decor, a sizable clothing department, and groceries, too, all conveniently located under one roof. It’s why you see plenty of memes about "Target runs" on social media, which talk about the phenomenon of going in to buy a few things like paper towels and eyeliner, only to leave with about 20 more extra items than you originally planned. On Monday, the retailer gave even more incentive for Target runs with the announcement of Good & Gather—its flagship food brand, and largest owned food & beverage brand to date. Joining other in-house supermarket brands like Whole Foods’ 365 Everyday Value, Good & Gather will include everything from dairy products to ready-made pastas, with a focus on taste, quality ingredients, ease-of use, and value, according to Target.

"Our guests are incredibly busy and want great-tasting food they can feel good about feeding their families," Stephanie Lundquist, Target’s executive vice president and president of Food & Beverage, said in a statement. "We saw this as a huge opportunity for Target to help. So our team got to work on our most ambitious food undertaking yet, reimagining our owned food brands to serve up convenient, affordable options that don’t cut corners on quality or taste."

According to the announcement, Good & Gather products are made without artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, synthetic flavors, and high-fructose corn-syrup—plus, they also come with a money-back guarantee. In addition to the previously mentioned items, you can expect to find produce, meats, granola bars, and sparkling water, as well as "new and trend-forward products such as avocado toast salad kits and beet hummus." In total, Good & Gather will offer over 2,000 products by the end of 2020, including kids, organic, seasonal, and signature lines too. As for existing Target food brands, like Archer Farms and Simply Balanced? They’ll be phased out, and there will be reduced offerings from the Market Pantry brand; however, Target’s announcement explains that many products have been tested and reformulated to be under the Good & Gather umbrella.

Good & Gather products will be available in stores and online for same-day delivery starting September 15, 2019. The news follows Target launching a new line of wine, dubbed The Collection, earlier this year, which offers bottles of cabernet sauvignon, a red wine blend, rosé, pinot grigio, and chardonnay for $9.99 each.