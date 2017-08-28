Target Is Launching a Line of $5 Wines

Trader Joe's and Aldi may be the go-to grocery stores to satisfy your low-cost wine fix, but another major player is about to enter the field: Target. The retailer announced today that it will launch its own line of inexpensive bottles which will hit 1,100 of the chain's stores beginning on September 3rd.

The California Roots label will include five varieties—a red blend, Cabernet, Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, and Moscato—each of which will retail for just five dollars per bottle.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target—including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” Target's senior vice president of food and beverage said in a statement. “And we think they’re going to love California Roots—these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target.”

Affordable wine seems to be one way for grocery chains to win customers' hearts, along with beloved private label products that keep them coming back. Walmart has gotten in on the action, too, with its own proprietary wines that have even won some notable awards.

The addition of a low-cost wine label is just one of the ways Target hopes to bolster its grocery sales. The company recently hired two new executives to revamp the grocery section. Earlier this month, New York locations started testing same-day delivery, which would make getting perishables to customers' doors even easier, and provide some direct competition to Amazon and that brand's recent acquisition of Whole Foods.

For its part, Amazon is already throwing down the gauntlet by drastically lowering prices on its first official day overseeing the organic supermarket chain. But brick and mortar stores aren't taking that lying down, including Walmart which just launched voice ordering via Google to compete with Amazon's Alexa-enabled shopping feature.

Keeping track of all of this competition to attract customers is enough to make any shopper yearn for a glass of wine. Luckily, there are more places than even to score a bottle for just a few bucks.