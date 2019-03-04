Talenti’s 'Layers' Gelato Is Basically a Sundae in a Pint

If you have a sweet tooth, listen up: Talenti just launched a new line of gelato, and it’s like the dessert version of seven layer dip. Appropriately called “Talenti Gelato Layers,” the gelato is combined with sauces and various toppings (e.g. cookie chunks, truffles, dulce de leche) to create a five-layered jar. Think of it as a pre-packaged sundae, ready for you to eat at home—no messy prep required.

There are seven new flavors to try: Vanilla Fudge Cookie, Salted Caramel Truffle, Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake, Black Raspberry Vanilla Parfait, Peanut Butter Vanilla Fudge, Mint Fudge Cookie, and Dark Chocolate Cherry. The Black Raspberry Vanilla Parfait flavor, naturally, was inspired by parfaits, and sticks true to form with a layer of black raspberry gelato, oat crisps, blueberry sauce, and vanilla gelato, topped off with more oat crisps—so it's totally appropriate to eat it for breakfast and dessert. Dark Chocolate Cherry also has an interesting twist, with Double Dark gelato that has "hints of vermouth," paired with chocolate flakes, black cherry sauce, more Double Dark gelato, and a final layer of fudge truffles. The flavor was inspired by a cherry cordial.

Curious? You can find them now at select grocery stores nationwide, according to a Talenti spokesperson, and prices range from $5.49 to $6.49 per jar. For New Yorkers, there’s an added bonus—a “Spooneasy,” aka a hidden gelato speakeasy where you can try out the new Layers flavors, in addition to Talenti-inspired signature cocktails and mocktails. The speakeasy will only be open on March 20 and 21, at 134 9th avenue. Admission is free, and if you’re interested, you can grab tickets here.

Serendipity Brands and Häagen-Dazs also released new ice cream lines last month—so 2019’s been a great year for frozen dessert. Häagen-Dazs Spirits, a line of six booze-infused ice creams (and one ice cream cookie square flavor), is now available in supermarkets nationwide, with flavors including Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch and Bourbon Praline Pecan. (Thanks to the low alcohol content, there’s no I.D. required for purchase). Or, if you haven’t had the chance to make it to New York’s Serendipity 3 yet for a taste of its famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, you can now buy it in ice cream form at 7-Eleven—along with seven other flavors, like Humble Pie, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, and Birthday Cake.