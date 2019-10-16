Taco Bell and Xbox Made a Console Rings Like Bell When You Start It Up

Image zoom Courtesy of Taco Bell

Taco Bell and Xbox have worked together since the launch of the original Xbox back in 2001. You don't need a pile of statistics to understand why: Gamers and fast food fans just feel like a natural fit—if only because it's hard to cook when both your hands are occupied with a controller. Now, 18 years on, the pair is back with their latest promotion: a chance to win the ultimate Taco Bell and Xbox collab—a custom Xbox One X Eclipse console that makes Taco Bell's iconic "ring" (which is more of a "dong" than a "ding") on startup. It's really the little things that count.

From October 17 to November 23, Taco Bell will be giving away literally thousands—5,454 to be exact –prize packages that include not only the aforementioned custom Xbox, but also the new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 before its available worldwide and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 6-month membership. After crunching the numbers, Taco Bell boasts that, on average, someone will win every ten minutes. And as an added bonus, if you do win, the chain says you can expect to get your console in as quickly as 48 hours—the "fastest delivery time yet in the history of this campaign."

To enter, all you have to do is order a Double Chalupa Box and follow the instructions on the packaging (or you can enter without a purchase by following the instructions in the official rules). Additionally, Taco Bell says that those who order a Double Chalupa box online at ta.co or through the Taco Bell app for in-store pickup at a participating Taco Bell restaurant can get a two-week Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership while supplies last.

"Taco Bell and Xbox have continued to raise the bar through our partnership, and this year we're excited to give fans even more ways to become a winner," Tracee Larocca, senior vice president of brand experience at Taco Bell, said in the announcement. "Whether fans are unboxing their Double Chalupa boxes or the new Xbox One X Eclipse Bundle, this is yet another opportunity for us to give them a one of a kind experience."

Obviously, winning a prize pack with an approximate retail value of $599 is pretty sweet, but at the same time, don't get too distraught if you don't win. All you're really missing out on is this ring (and, for the record, I definitely would call that a "dong").