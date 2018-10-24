How to Get a Free Doritos Locos Taco, Thanks to the Red Sox

If the only reason you were watching this year’s World Series was to see if you would win a free taco from Taco Bell, well, your love affair with baseball ended real quick. America was rewarded with free food less than one inning into the Fall Classic.

For those who aren’t diehard Taco Bell devotees, for seven years, the Mexican fast-food chain has been running its “ Steal a Base, Steal a Taco ” promotion that offers a free Doritos Locos Taco to everyone in the country if a player steals a base during the World Series. As any baseball fan will tell you, a single stolen base over the course of a best-of-seven series is a highly probably occurrence – and in fact, Taco Bell’s promotion has never not resulted in free tacos nationwide. So when waiting for free tacos, it’s not necessarily a matter of if, but when.

Well, on Tuesday night, that “when” came really quickly. In the bottom half of the first inning, the Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts led off with a single. During the next at bat, Betts broke on a pitch from Clayton Kershaw. Catcher Austin Barnes’ throw to second was way off the bag, the ball skipped by shortstop Manny Machado into the outfield, and Betts was safe by a mile. As Major League Baseball wrote on its Twitter account , he became “the Taco Hero baseball deserves.”

If there’s any downside to this stolen base happening so quickly – outside the fact that the only thing you have to look forward to now is waiting to see who is crowned World Champions – it’s that we’ll all have to wait a while until we can cash in on our Doritos Locos Taco spoils. The assigned date for taco redemption isn’t until November 1. To claim yours, simply go to any participating Taco Bell location from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you happen to be wearing a Mookie Betts jersey, it won’t score you any more tacos, but it will show plenty of respect to the man who made it all happen.