Taco Bell Has 'Party Packs' That Can Even Be Delivered

Taco Bell is a likely destination following any raging party. The taco chain is notorious for collecting all sorts of late night snackers and anyone looking to soak up the aftereffects of the previous hours’ revelry. But what about during the party? When it comes to catering, you probably aren’t making the Bell your first choice, but that could change as the brand is putting more party-ready packs on the menu, and they can even be delivered.

Today, Taco Bell announced the reintroduction of is multi-packs of tacos as Taco Bell Party Packs. The boxes of tacos and burritos are available to order online and at Taco Bell restaurants via the Taco Bell App or website, as well as for delivery via GrubHub.

The three Taco Bell Party Packs include the following combinations:

Taco Party Pack: a mix of 12 crunchy or soft tacos

Taco Variety Pack: a mix of six crunchy or soft tacos and six Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos

Grande Meals: ten of your choice of bean burritos, soft tacos, and crunchy tacos

The packs will be available online and in stores starting October 18. Prices vary by location, but from the launch through the end of October, all Taco Bell Party Packs are available for a 15-percent discount.

Taco Bell isn’t the only fast food chain trying to get the party started. In other taco- and burrito-based options, Chipotle offers up an entire burrito-making station complete with tortillas and all of the fillings available behind the counter. White Castle offers "Crave Crates" which can be filled with its signature sliders. Chick-fil-A is also on the slider train with its catering menu that features tiny chicken sandwiches called Chick-fil-A Nibbles. And if you're more in the mood for a classic party sub, but have too many picky eaters, Subway will make you a whole platter of mini sandwiches, too.