The NBA Finals Could Score Everyone Free Taco Bell Tacos Once Again

The matchup for the 2019 NBA Finals may not yet be set (the Bucks and the Raptors are still battling it out in the East), but Taco Bell fans already know who they’ll be rooting for when things tip off on May 30… a free Doritos Locos Taco.

For the fourth year in a row, Taco Bell will be holding its “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion during the NBA Finals, meaning if either team “steals” a game by winning on the road, everyone in America is eligible for one free Doritos Locos Taco. Over the previous three years, Taco Bell’s generous offer has resulted in free tacos every single time — and it’s a bit of a foregone conclusion: The last NBA Finals where neither team won a road game was in 1955 when the Syracuse Nationals beat the Fort Wayne Pistons in seven. (Yes, those were real teams, youngsters!)

Additionally, assuming I haven’t just jinxed us all, getting your free taco in 2019 will be easier than ever before. The free taco redemption time is slated for Tuesday, June 18 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; however, for the first time this year, if you register on Taco Bell’s website or with their app, you can schedule your taco for pickup all day long. (As usual, the deal is one taco per person while supplies last.)

“We're excited to partner with the league for the NBA Finals once again, allowing sports and taco fans nationwide to unite over one thing — rooting for tacos,” Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp, said in the announcement. “Regardless of which two teams make it to the Finals, we look forward to giving all fans, no matter the jersey they prefer to wear, the chance to win with everyone’s G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Tacos), the Taco Bell Doritos Locos Taco.”