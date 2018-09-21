Taco Bell to Take ‘National Taco Day’ Global This Year

While Taco Bell is a firmly American-style brand—less-than-authentic Tex-Mex food served through a window (okay, and sometimes in a fancy cantina)—the beloved chain is picking up steam outside the U.S. In the past year alone, Taco Bell has entered the market in Australia, China, Finland, the Netherlands, Peru, Romania, and Sri Lanka, bringing the brand’s reach to 30 countries. To celebrate that global takeover, this year’s National Taco Day celebration is set to include 20 of those locales recently added to Taco Bell’s international footprint.

On Thursday, October 4, fans in the U.S. will be able to purchase a $5 National Taco Day Gift Set, a collection of various tacos to enjoy or give to a loved one. Taco Bell is also selling National Taco Day shirts online and in stores to mark the occasion. Some international promotions will include exclusive merchandise in Australia and free tacos with purchase in Sri Lanka.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

“Holidays certainly differ across the globe, but we know that a celebration of taco love is nearly universal,” Taco Bell’s global chief brand officer Marisa Thalberg said in a statement. “National Taco Day has become a beloved tradition in the United States, and it is our honor to help translate that tradition to our friends around the world.”

For last year’s National Taco Day, Taco Bell offered a dinner at Taco Bell headquarters in Irvine, and also took the initiative to give its favorite time of year the seasonal celebration any good holiday deserves: A heartwarming animated TV special. Streaming on Taco Bell’s social media accounts, “Glen and the Magic Taco” told the tale of the very first National Taco Day and the annual coming of El Cruncho, a magical talking taco who brings tacos to everyone in the world in his flying taco truck. The story is set to reappear this year, wishing everyone “Seasoned Beefings.”