So much of life is timing, and earlier this year, Taco Bell really seemed to capture the moment: With the help of celebrities like Doja Cat and Dolly Parton, the chain capitalized on diehard fans' desire to bring back the discontinued Mexican Pizza, culminating not only with the menu item's return but also the announcement that Taco Bell had sponsored a musical to celebrate the event.

But then, things began to falter — and not just because some people questioned the authenticity of the pizza upon its re-release. The Mexican Pizza began selling out at locations across the country and the musical was delayed. Even faster than the fervor built, suddenly, the Mexican Pizza was off menus and the musical was shelved indefinitely.

Mexican Pizza fans got an update on August 1: The Mexican Pizza would return permanently on September 15. At the time, the musical wasn't even mentioned.

So now, nearly four months after its announcement, does anyone even care about a Mexican Pizza musical anymore?

Taco Bell sure hopes so. Today, the chain announced that Mexican Pizza: The Musical will finally premiere on the same day of the menu item's return: September 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Taco Bell's TikTok account.

It's probably fair to ask what took so long, and though the brand doesn't explicitly apologize, they do seem to acknowledge they owed fans for the wait. Taco Bell says that, during the down time, the musical was given an entirely new third act that also features a new song. And they've even released a preview of that new song — "Just One Slice" — to TikTok today, billing it as a tune that "celebrates fans' love for Mexican Pizza and its return forever."

The other details about the musical remain essentially the same. Taco Bell says it includes a 21-person cast, will star Dolly Parton and feature "notable moments from Doja Cat's Mexican Pizza journey," and was written by Hannah Friedman with music by Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

Taco Bell also says if you are planning to watch, from September 15 to 21, orders of at least $20 through Uber Eats and Postmates will be eligible for a free Mexican Pizza.