Taco Bell Ends the Year with Three Test Items in Three Cities

Even if Santa Claus disappoints you with coal in your stocking this year, Taco Bell wants to end 2019 on a positive note for fast food fans in three markets: Cincinnati, Milwaukee, and Charlotte. The chain has announced plans to test out a new menu item in each city starting this coming Thursday, December 27. Sure, it’s not more Taco Bell beer as New Yorkers are getting, but man cannot live off of Taco Bell beer alone.

Charlotte would seem to be getting the best deal. For the North Carolina city, Taco Bell has unveiled a new $5 Buffalo Chicken Nachos Box, offering up a different sort of spice than you usually see in Mexican cuisine. (Not to imply that Taco Bell regularly sticks to typical Mexican cuisine!) “This nachos box is filled with refried beans, warm nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole all placed on top of a bed of nacho chips and served with a medium drink for $5,” Taco Bell explains. Yes, that’s a lot of liquidy, gooey stuff in one box; seems like this might be spork territory.

Comparatively, Milwaukee might feel like they got the short end of the stick. The Wisconsin city has also landed a nacho box, but instead, they’ll be seeing a $5 Cheesy Jalapeno Nachos Box. “The nachos box features nacho chips, seasoned beef, refried beans, warm nacho cheese sauce, a three-cheese blend, sour cream, pico de gallo, creamy jalapeno sauce, jalapeños, and a medium drink for only $5,” Taco Bell writes. Hey, maybe some people out there prefer jalapenos to buffalo chicken? (That must be an interesting parallel universe!)

Finally, Cincinnati, Ohio, will be home to a new value option: Taco Bell will be testing a $1 Beefy Potato Flatbread, “which features a warm flatbread loaded with seasoned potato bites, seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce, and melted cheddar cheese.” The Bell also suggests that you can “turn up the heat level up by adding jalapenos.”

Taco Bell says all three test items will be on their respective menus until mid-January — so you have plenty of time to plan that Charlotte-to-Cincinnati-to-Milwaukee road trip that you’re always reading about on all the travel sites.