How to Reserve Your Spot at the Taco Bell Hotel

Vacations are usually time to indulge in a few of the finer things in life, but inevitably if you’re flying, driving, or taking a bus or train to get where you’re going, they also involve some kind of quick-service restaurants along the way. This summer, however, Taco Bell is giving its devoted fans a chance to immerse themselves in their favorite fast food joint as their entire vacation when it opens The Bell hotel in Palm Springs, California this summer.

The five-day pop-up hotel will include Taco Bell-themed rooms, poolside food and cocktails (and Mountain Dew Baja Blasts served in a lounge, of course) which can be enjoyed on hot sauce packet-shaped floats. There will be a nail salon, outdoor movies, musical performances, and even elevated and exclusive Taco Bell cuisine to try.

“The hotel draws on Taco Bell’s vibrant palette to create a unique and flavor-filled destination that is the ultimate expression of the brand, unlike anything the brand has done before,” Taco Bell’s Senior Director of Retail Engagement and Experience Jennifer Arnoldt said in a statement. “We’re excited to give a peek into Taco Bell’s first hotel that is truly Taco Bell luxury at a value as we evolve how fans can celebrate with the brand this summer and beyond.”

Starting June 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, Taco Bell fans ages 18 and older can head to The Bell hotel website (here) to make their reservations. Seventy rooms are available with either one king bed or two queen beds and come in “standard” or “pool view” options. Pricing starts at $169 per night, and there is no minimum stay. Check-in begins on August 8 and checkout ends on August 12. (Perhaps the only thing hotter than getting a reservation will be the late-summer desert heat!)

If you’re curious about the actual hotel you’ll inhabit, the Bell’s address (333 E. Palm Canyon Drive) gives away the actual setting for this pop-up: The V Palm Springs (website).