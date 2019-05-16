Taco Bell Will Open a Hotel This Summer

You can eat at Taco Bell. You can meet a date for drinks at a Taco Bell Cantina. You can get married at Taco Bell in Las Vegas while wearing Taco Bell attire. But then what? The honeymoon, of course! Unfortunately, at this moment there isn’t some kind of Taco Bell hotel or resort you can whisk away to for some much-needed rest, relaxation, and gorditas. But come August, that all changes when Taco Bell opens up The Bell, a pop-up hotel experience in one of America’s most charming travel destinations: Palm Springs.

On August 9, 2019, The Bell — dubbed a “tacoasis” — will open its doors for five days, taking over an as-yet-unannounced space in Palm Springs, California. “From check-in to check-out, The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel and Resort reimagines what a hotel stay can be, unveiling a destination inspired by tacos and fueled by fans,” a description from Taco Bell reads. “Everything from guest rooms to breakfast and poolside cocktails will be infused with a Taco Bell twist, making this the flavor-filled getaway of 2019.”

Taco Bell

In addition to Taco Bell-themed rooms, expect off-menu Taco Bell dishes to be served up, along with a gift shop selling exclusive Taco Bell swag, and even hot sauce packet pool floats (which pair perfectly with your hot sauce packet bikini). There will also be an on-site salon offering Taco Bell-inspired nail art, fades, and braids to guests looking for a little pampering while they sip a Baja Blast to escape the desert heat.

“The Bell stands to be the biggest expression of the Taco Bell lifestyle to date. It will be fun, colorful, flavorful and filled with more than what our fans might expect,” Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg said in a statement. “Also, just like some of our most sought-after food innovation, this hotel brings something entirely new for lucky fans to experience and enjoy.”

Reservations (open to guests 18 and older) will open up on June 2019 for this limited experience. Taco Bell encourages interested travelers to stay tuned to its Instagram and Twitter for more updates.