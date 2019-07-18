Here's the Menu Being Served Exclusively at the Taco Bell Hotel

Image zoom Taco Bell

Back in May, Taco Bell announced they would be opening a pop-up hotel in Palm Springs in August. Along with the announcement came a lot of questions from “Why would anyone want to stay at a Taco Bell hotel?” to “Oh my god, how do I immediately make a reservation to stay at the Taco Bell hotel?!” But the biggest question: What exactly makes a hotel a “Taco Bell hotel”? Are we talking you get a Double Chalupa at check-in? Or is there a full-on pool filled with Mountain Dew Baja Blast?

Today, the Mexican fast food chain has released a bunch of new details about The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort — despite the fact that, at this point, it’s a bit of a tease: All five nights of the pop-up hotel sold out in the first two minutes rooms became available. Still, if vicariously is the only way to stay at the Taco Bell hotel, then I guess we have to vicarious it up.

Since Taco Bell is a restaurant, the biggest reveal is the hotel menu. Instead of just serving standard Taco Bell fare in an upmarket environment, in-house Executive Chef Rene Pisciotti also took traditional dishes and gave them a bit of Taco Bell flare. The resulting exclusive menu, made with a mix of local ingredients and Taco Bell standbys, includes options like “a Toasted Cheddar Club with hand-breaded crispy chicken, jalapeno bacon, avocado, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and aioli, served with Nacho Fries” and “the Avocado Toast-ada, served on local multigrain toast with avocado, breakfast radish, chipotle seasoned sorghum, and diablo puffs.”

Other exclusive options include Fire Chip Chilaquiles made with “charred tomatillo salsa, Mexican crema, queso fresco, pico and a fried egg” — which Taco Bell has been nice enough to give everyone the recipe for so you can make it at home. And guests can wash it all down with a “Baja Blast Birthday Freeze, created to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the fan-favorite Mountain Dew Baja Blast.”

And Pisciotti suggests that’s just the beginning. “From welcome beverages to room service build-your-own breakfast tacos and surprises throughout, many of which feature local ingredients like our Horchata-Date Smoothie, we’re curating the ultimate Taco Bell food experience,” he explained.

Beyond the menu, Taco Bell also dropped two other details. First, the hotel gift shop will offer “apparel and accessories from L*Space, Chubbies and DIFF,” featuring items that can also be bought online at the Taco Bell Taco Shop. Second, guests at the hotel are being promised DJs during the day and “surprise performances” at night, but Taco Bell has also put together a Spotify playlist so you can feel the vibes at home.

Basically, between the Fire Chip Chilaquiles recipe, the online shopping option, and the music playlist, Taco Bell wants to make sure all the vicarious visitors enjoy themselves as much as those who make the pilgrimage to Palm Springs. And hey, since you didn’t have to shell out the $169 per night minimum to get a room, you’ve saved a few bucks in the process… which is what Taco Bell is really about.