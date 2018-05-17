Taco Bell Wants to Give Away Free Tacos During the NBA Finals

The NBA playoffs are in full swing at the moment (the Celtics are playing the Cavaliers, while the Warriors are playing the Rockets, in case you were curious) which means that the finals—a series of seven games between the final two teams—start in two weeks. You might be wondering why you're reading about basketball right now, given that this is a food publication, but let me assure you the food is coming. You see, it’s during this time of year that Taco Bell launches its “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion.

Taco Bell wants to reward basketball fans with free tacos, but only under special circumstances: The road team (otherwise known as the away team) needs to “steal” a game from the home team. That means that the road team would need to win Game 1, Game 2 or Game 3 for America to get a free Doritos Locos taco on June 13, or Game 4, Game 5, Game 6 or Game 7 to get the taco on June 20.

Why would a steal be such a big deal? “Stealing a game” is just a fancy term for winning the game. Road teams are often set up to lose, because the home team is on their home turf, surrounded by their fans, which gives them the upper hand.

The finals start on May 31, so we don’t know what teams will meet on the court yet, but even if you’re not a basketball fan, you’ll benefit: Everyone can get a free Doritos Locos taco, not just people who watch the games.

The promotion might just be enough to make home team fans start rooting for the away team, and people who tend to ignore sports might just start paying attention to the proceedings. After all, people have done crazier things than watch a little basketball to get free food.