Taco Bell's Classic Enchirito Is Returning After Almost a Decade

Taco Bell says they received over 760,000 votes in the battle for a spot back on their menu.

By
Mike Pomranz
Photo of Mike Pomranz
Mike Pomranz

Mike Pomranz began covering craft beer professionally in 2006, branching out into all aspects of food and beverage before joining the Food & Wine team in 2014. He's also a cidermaker, bar owner, and alcoholic beverage importer.

Expertise: beer and cider.

Experience: Mike Pomranz has been a part of America's craft beer scene since touring the Pyramid Brewery in Berkeley, California, with a fake ID in 1997. He's been writing professionally since 2002, and branched out into beer journalism in 2006 before eventually tackling all aspects of food and beverage. His work has appeared in dozens of publications including Time, People, Playboy, VinePair, Travel + Leisure, and Eater. Mike currently resides in Sheffield, England, where he owns the Cider Hole.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022
Taco Bell enchirito
Photo: Taco Bell

In recent years, Taco Bell has put a lot of emphasis on what they don't have. Nacho fries came and went several times. The removal and return of the Mexican Pizza from menus caused so much drama Taco Bell literally turned it into a musical. And so, last month, the chain decided to put the fate of two discontinued items directly into the hands of fans, allowing people to vote on which product would rise from the dead: the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito.

The polls were open from September 27 until October 6, and, late last week, Taco Bell announced the winner: the Enchirito.

The Enchirito truly is a classic, launched 52 years ago back in 1970 at a time when the then-nascent Tex-Mex chain was just eight years old. The concoction of a soft tortilla rolled up with seasoned beef, beans, and diced onions that is then slathered in red sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese hasn't been on the menu in nearly a decade since it was removed in 2013. (Time flies when you're not eating Enchiritos!)

But thanks to its victory in this fan vote, Taco Bell says the Enchirito will be available on menus for a limited time from November 17 through November 30 at locations nationwide.

Yes, all this coming and going of menu items feels a bit gimmicky, but according to Taco Bell's own numbers, the gimmick appears to be working. Only members of the free Taco Bell Rewards program were able to participate, but the chain says they still received over 760,000 votes during the ten-day voting period. Sure, people could vote up to once a day, but a solid-sounding turnout nonetheless.

Taco Bell says that, at first, the race was looking too close to call, but in the end, the Enchirito won with a solid majority: 62 percent of the vote compared to the Double Decker Taco's 38 percent.

But if we've learned anything recently, it's that we can't entirely count the Double Decker Taco out. Taco Bell know its fans really want what they can't have.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Taco Bell's Enchirito and Double Decker Taco
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Another Discontinued Item — But Which One Is Up to You
Taco Bell tacos and Taco Lover's Pass
Taco Bell's $10 Digital Taco Subscription Is Coming Back — But You Only Have One Day to Sign Up
Mexican pizza from Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back the Mexican Pizza Permanently
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell Says It Didn't Change the Mexican Pizza
Taco Bell's Nacho Fries
Is Taco Bell Experiencing a Nacho Fries Shortage?
Cruncho Prefecto
This Pop-up Restaurant's Crunchwrap Homage Is So Good, Taco Bell Wants In on a Collaboration
Taco Bell Mexican Pizza and Playbill
Mexican Pizzas Are Starting to Sell Out, But Taco Bell Says They're Coming Back Permanently
A Playbill for Mexican Pizza: The Musical
Taco Bell Is Giving the Mexican Pizza Its Own Musical Featuring Doja Cat and Dolly Parton
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza
Mexican Pizza Is Finally Returning to the Taco Bell Menu
Taco Bell Drag Brunch
Taco Bell Announces Drag Brunch Tour, Promises 'Thrilling Lip Syncs' and $5 Breakfast Boxes
A Taco Bell restaurant location
Taco Bell Is Testing Crispy Chicken Wings
Orbitz (1997)
'90s Drinks: Where Are They Now?
McDonald's Spicy Chicken Nuggets
McDonald's Spicy McNuggets Are Back — But You'll Have to Find Them
Taco Bell's Crispy Chicken Wings
Taco Bell Is Putting Crispy Chicken Wings on the Menu Next Year
Taco Bell bacon hash brown toasted breakfast burrito
Everyone Gets a Free Taco Bell Breakfast Burrito on October 21
Taco Bell exterior
Taco Bell Just Launched a Monthly Taco Subscription for Ten Bucks