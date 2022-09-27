Taco Bell discontinuing the Mexican Pizza — whether by accident or tacit design — proved to be a blessing for the chain. A mix of organic fan support and celebrity endorsements allowed the menu item to rise like a phoenix with enough viral fervor to even inspire its own TikTok musical starting Dolly Parton and Doja Cat.

Unsurprisingly, in the midst of that madness, Taco Bell CEO Mark King admitted he'd like to bring back other discontinued menu items in the hopes of striking gold a second time. And yet, much of the excitement surrounding the Mexican Pizza's return spawned from genuine customer demand. That sort of natural excitement can't be manufactured… or can it?

Today, Taco Bell announced its plan for resurrecting its next discontinued menu item, and the brand has concocted an ingenious plan to get customers involved: The decision will be based on a fan vote.

Yes, instead of putting all of their hopes on a single horse, Taco Bell is giving the public two potential retro items to get excited about: the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito. Starting today, Rewards members can participate in an in-app vote to determine which one will return for a limited time before the end of the year.

For those in need of a refresher, The Double Decker Taco was, as the chain bills it, a "hybrid taco" which wrapped a flour tortilla covered in refried beans around a standard hard taco creating a soft outer layer around a crunchy center. Most Taco Bell fans probably remember this one: It was only pulled off menus in 2019. Taco Bell says it originally debuted in 1995 as an LTO before joining the permanent menu in 2006.

Meanwhile, the Enchirito has a more illustrious history. Built from a soft flour tortilla rolled up with seasoned beef, beans, and diced onions before being slathered in red sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese, the Enchirito first hit menus in 1970 but hasn't been around since 2013.

Taco Bell says the voting will last until October 6. The winner will be announced on October 7, and eventually return to menus "at participating locations at a later date."

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's chief brand officer, stated. "Nobody gets Taco Bell more than our community so we're thrilled to empower them with this in-app voting experience that allows them to have a direct impact on our menu."

That said, either way, Taco Bell would seem like the biggest winner here. Customers have to be a Rewards member to participate, which should drive more signups to the free program. And by polling the people, not only will the chain potentially drum up more interest, the item they do bring back should be the more popular one simply by the nature of the system — no Dolly Parton or Doja Cat necessary.