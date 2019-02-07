Taco Bell Adds Delivery Nationwide Via Grubhub

If there’s one stereotype Taco Bell is known for (and doesn’t shy away from) it’s being the ultimate late-night fast food choice of millions of revelers either during a rowdy night out or after the party disbands in the wee hours of the morning. But, of course, the inherent problem with being good drunk food is getting drunk people to said food, safely. Luckily, as of today, Taco Bell fans can have their favorite tacos, chalupas, and Crunchwraps brought to them as the fast food chain rolls out nationwide delivery via its partnership with delivery service Grubhub.

Starting today, Grubhub will offer delivery from thousands of Taco Bell locations across the country (a representative tells me the launch covers about 65 percent of Taco Bell locations, with expansion on the horizon). And lest you worry the transit time will result in lukewarm, sweaty burritos, the partnership between Grubhub and Taco Bell includes integration between the restaurants’ point-of-sale systems and the app, so items are picked up as soon as they’re ready, according to an announcement from Taco Bell. Grubhub delivery is available via the Taco Bell website or the Grubhub app or website.

“We are thrilled because our expanded Grubhub delivery access for our Taco Bell customers will help satisfy their cravings with the delicious Taco Bell they already know and love, whenever, wherever and however they want it,” Julie Felss Masino, president of Taco Bell, North America, said in a statement. “Our approach to delivery is a recipe for success all around, not only benefiting our customers but also our team members, franchisees and Grubhub drivers, by streamlining how orders hit our kitchens and when they are picked up.”

To celebrate the partnership, Grubhub is offering free delivery (excluding tax) on all Taco Bell orders over $12 for a limited time. For followers of food news, the rollout has been a longish time coming as Taco Bell parent corporation Yum! Brands purchased a $200 million worth of shares in Grubhub in February of 2018. But as of today, the wait is over.