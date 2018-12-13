Taco Bell Unveils Massive $1 Burritos as Part of New Value Menu

Last year, Taco Bell pledged to add 20 new items to its dollar menu by the end of 2018—and now, with less than three weeks to go, it looks like they're making good on that promise. Today the fast food chain made two important announcements. One: Taco Bell's $1 Cravings menu is no more. But—stay with us here—their $1 offerings will now appear on the new Cravings Value Menu, which features items in the $1 to $5 range (this could be semi confusing for the late-night, post-party crowd). And two: they're marking the launch of said Cravings Value Menu by rolling out two new $1 grande burritos.

The Chicken Enchilada Burrito combines seasoned rice, shredded chicken, red sauce, and cheddar cheese, while the Three Cheese Nacho Burrito—a nacho burrito!—brings together seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, red tortilla strips, and a three-cheese blend. Both new menu additions will be available starting Thursday, December 27, and, leading up to that date, Taco Bell will launch an ad campaign featuring "fantastical and surreal" burrito imagery.

“Sometimes even our most devout fans tell us that it can be hard to believe that food this good can also be this affordable. Taco Bell truly offers ‘value beyond belief,’ and this campaign dramatizes that,” Global Chief Brand Officer Marisa Thalberg said in a company press release.

Back to that Cravings Value Menu! It'll be divided into a $1 Tacos and Burritos category (that's where you'll find fan favorites like the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, the Beefy Fritos Burrito, and the Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito), a Specialties category (home to Triple Layer Nachos, Cheesy Roll Ups, the Spicy Tostada, and Shredded Chicken Mini Quesadillas), and a $5 Box section, presumable filled with combo meals (Taco Bell didn't provide any additional details there, but we expect we'll hear more closer to the drop date).