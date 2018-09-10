The Hottest Topic at Taco Bell's Annual Conference: Nationwide Delivery

Taco Bell has been pulling out all the stops lately. In the past year the fast food chain has teamed up with Forever 21 on a (surprisingly wearable) clothing line, opened a slew of upmarket "Cantina" outposts (they sell booze!), introduced (then pulled, then brought back) French fries, outfitted a bunch of locations with Wi-Fi, launched their own beer (a Mexican-style amber lager called Beach Bell), and experimented with Carolina Reaper peppers. But one thing the Tex-Mex giant hasn't done—in any consistent way, at least—is offer delivery.

While Taco Bell has been teasing delivery service since 2015, as of right now, only residents of Omaha, Nebraska, Newport Beach, California, and Indianapolis, Indiana can order a Crunchwrap Supreme straight to their door (the chain has partnered with Grubhub to serve those areas). And, this week, the restaurant got a nudge to make this nationwide delivery thing happen already, in the form of a strongly-worded Facebook comment from a nine-year-old girl.

“Dear Taco Bell,” third grader Kinsley Young's letter—originally a classroom exercise in persuasive writing—beings. “Today I really wanted Tacos, but my mean mom wouldn’t take me and I’m only nine so I cannot drive.” From there, Kinsley goes on to list the reasons why Taco Bell should deliver. Like, "what if somebody just had surgery and cannot drive," and, "if you're feeling lazy but really want Nacho Fries."

The note struck a chord with the chain's president of communications, who not only affirmed the need for the company to move forward with delivery plans, but also invited Kinsley to speak at the Taco Bell Convention in Las Vegas—a gathering of over 400 franchise owners—later this month. “I am a little nervous,” she told CBS Baltimore. “You’re going on a stage in front of a lot of people, with the president of Taco Bell reading them a persuasive letter that you made.” Stay strong, Kinsley. The nation's ability to order Chalupas in their pajamas rests on your shoulders.