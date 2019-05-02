Taco Bell Turned Its Hot Sauce Packets into Bikinis and Pool Floats

Summer is right around the corner and that means it's time to get your gear together, whether that means grilling supplies, a bathing suit, or bottles and bottles of rosé. If part of your summer pool party or beach day festivities includes indulging on some Taco Bell (hey, you do you), the fast food chain has a few ways to show you stan its iconic hot sauce packets. Starting today, Taco Bell’s latest line of summer products hits the internet.

There’s a sauce packet bikini and swim trunks ($60 each), with the former muting the bright orange and yellow packet pattern to purple and magenta tones and the latter with the more traditional coloration on a black trunks.

Taco Bell

And there are multiple sauce packet velour beach bowl options ($25 each), including hot and mild, depending on how you’re feeling.

Taco Bell

If all the hot sauce and sun have you in need of a little shade, there’s a Taco Bell logo pop art umbrella ($65) which looks cool enough, but might have fellow beachgoers stopping by your setup like it’s a drive-thru.

Taco Bell

For carrying all your Taco Bell gear, check out this duffel bag lined with a sauce packet pattern ($45).

Taco Bell

Plus, Taco Bell has your technological needs covered with items like a waterproof speaker ($35) and a phone charger ($30), plus water bottles ($25) and coolers ($45).

Taco Bell

And most importantly, the pool float ($45) that looks just like a Hot sauce packet, because, let’s face it, this needed to exist.

Taco Bell

Check out the full collection, including more t-shirts, tanks, and hats, and own your own saucy summer-wear collection at tacobellshop.com. Of course, Taco Bell still sells, you know, tacos. For the summer, the brand is touting its Party Packs of a dozen tacos or other items, which are available for delivery via Grubhub.

