The CEO of T-Mobile Released His Own Slow Cooker Cookbook

If you're in the market for a new cell phone service provider and things like coverage and cost aren't working as deciding factors, how about this: Which provider will be selling a slow cooker cookbook written by its own CEO in their stores? Though I admittedly haven't done any research to verify this answer, I have to assume that T-Mobile is the only one.

Landing in T-Mobile stores nationwide tomorrow (and currently available on T-Mobile.com), #SlowCookerSunday — Leadership, Life and Slow Cooking with CEO and Chef, John Legere is — as the name implies, a kinda cookbook/kinda self-help book penned by none other than T-Mobile's CEO John Legere. If the idea of T-Mobile's CEO writing a slow cooker cookbook seems a bit arbitrary (outside of the fact that the CEO of a major corporation probably doesn't have a ton of free time to cook), the explanation behind it does make sense… in an arbitrary sort of way.

According to The Verge, Legere has actually been hosting a weekly web series called "Slow Cooker Sunday" on Facebook Live for almost three years — a vestige of the days when every company's social media coordinator told them that Facebook Live was a great way to promote their brand (and before that social media coordinator was fired). However, T-Mobile suggests that Legere's show has actually been "wildly successful," bringing in "nearly 5 million viewers each week," meaning that a book actually makes sense.

"The book includes 52 of Legere's favorite recipes, mixed with his advice to take from the office to the kitchen," T-Mobile explains in the announcement. "Legere also takes readers behind the scenes of his popular SCS cooking show and gives them a small glimpse into his personal life. And, because Legere and the Un-carrier are committed to giving back and creating a future that's brighter for everyone, net proceeds from the sales of the book will go to Feeding America to support its mission to feed America's hungry." So, yes, this isn't a cash grab for the already well-compensated CEO: The book is for a good cause.

"I've been inviting everyone into my kitchen for more than two years now, and the best part is live engagement with everyone who tunes in! Viewers have been asking me for a cookbook, and in business, I always say… shut up, listen and do what they tell you — so I did!" Legere added in a statement. "For me, #SlowCookerSunday is so much more than a cookbook. Sure, you'll make incredible food with the recipes in it, get a little bit of advice, and laugh at old photos of me (in a suit!) but my favorite part is that you'll be helping feed the hungry across the country."

The book — which has a foreword from Martha Stewart in case you needed any more incentive to buy — is retailing for $19.99. The Verge also got an advance copy and laments that most of the recipes are actually sourced from websites and blogs, along with the fact that almost all of the recipes are some spin on "take ingredients, put into your slow cooker, and wait a bit." But hey, maybe that's part of the "life" and "leadership" lessons of the book? Any good CEO knows you can't do everything yourself!