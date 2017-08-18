Is Swiss Cheese a Superfood?

There are some superfoods that have become almost synonymous with the term—kale and matcha powder come to mind. There are some that have been considered healthy for as long as we can remember, such as oatmeal, spinach, and yogurt. Then there are the super foods that might surprise you: turmeric, chicken liver, and giraffe milk, to name a few. But did you know that even your love of cheese can be part of a healthy diet? That'd be the case if Swiss cheese officially joins the ranks of superfoods.

According to metro.co.uk, researchers at the University of Korea have found that Swiss cheese has a whole lot of health benefits. It contains a probiotic called—you ready for this?—propionibacterium freudenreichii, which reduces inflammation. Among other things, reducing inflammation can reduce the risk of getting a number of diseases and slow the aging process. Propionibacterium freudenreichii also boosts immune system functions.

The effects of this probiotic were actually tested on worms, but according to the findings published in Scientific Reports, these worms and humans would likely react similarly to the inclusion of propionibacterium freudenreichii in their diets.

Elite Daily also points out some other benefits of eating Swiss cheese: one ounce (about a slice) of Swiss cheese has eight grams of protein, which can provide ten to fifteen percent of your recommended daily protein. It also has substantial levels of calcium and phosphorus in it, so it's great for your bones. Plus, it's super low in lactose, so even lactose intolerant people may not have to avoid it completely.

If this is making you want to get more Swiss cheese into your diet, here are some recipes. You could make yourself this Almond Frangipane Mushroom and Swiss Cheese Galette (bonus points because almonds and mushrooms are both superfoods, too). Or, you could whip up this Swiss Cheese Crisp with Mixed Greens. But if what you really want is to just dunk all your other favorite foods in Swiss Cheese, try heating up a batch Classic Swiss Cheese Fondue.