The ‘Sweetbitter’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Here

Last year, Starz brought us Sweetbitter, a television adaptation of Stephanie Danler’s novel of the same name. Based on Danler’s time working for Union Square Cafe, the show chronicles the life of Tess, a young woman who leaves her small town for a fast-paced life in New York—ultimately landing as a backwaiter at one of the city’s most prestigious restaurants. Season one, broken up into six episodes, shows her diving into an industry she’s unfamiliar with, navigating workplace romances, and finding her place with her coworkers, with plenty of drama along the way. Now, a year later, season two’s teaser trailer is finally here, reports Eater—and it’s just as fast-paced as the industry it covers.

The trailer begins with a voice-over from Tess, saying “the city is intimidating. Confrontational, almost,” with a classic shot of Manhattan’s busy streets. And indeed, the next 30 seconds or so show breakdowns, confrontations in the kitchen, crying, and displays of exasperation—with some romance sprinkled in, of course. We see money counted and dishes flambéed and seasoned with salt; waiters leaving the kitchen en masse, carrying dishes to the dining room. But there’s camaraderie too—Tess drinks what looks like Champagne with Simone in the park, and there's a scene of coworkers going out together, knocking back a few drinks. In short? When season two premieres this summer, we’re in for even more drama.

In other culinary show news, Netflix announced this week that Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, will produce a healthy eating show targeted toward kids. Called Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents, the half-hour series will “take young children and their families around the globe on an adventure that tells us the story of our food.” While not many other details have been announced, we already know we’re sold—hopefully, both Obamas make appearances.