One of New York City's Best Omakases Is Headed to Newport, RI

New York’s Sushi on Jones has made a name for itself on its 30-minute omakase—one of the best in the country, offering 12 pieces of fish for $58 dollars, which is staggeringly low compared to the $400 to $600 a head at some Michelin restaurants. (Not to mention, the meals can run for hours.) Sushi on Jones, on the other hand, is the perfect workday meal, allowing you to indulge in hamachi, Arctic char salmon, ikura, uni, scallop, and more without going over your lunch hour (or budget). Previously, you could find the restaurant at one of two locations—the original al fresco omakase bar on the corner of Great Jones Street and Bowery, and an indoor outpost on West 10th Street. Fortunately for New England, Rhode Island can also get a taste of Sushi on Jones' signature rolls and fish for this month only.

On Thursday, Gurney’s Newport (from the same family as the famed Gurney’s in Montauk) announced that Sushi on Jones will be taking up residence at their outdoor restaurant, The Lounge & Fire Pit, for a one-month pop-up. It's Sushi on Jones' first-ever hotel residency, and from what we've seen of the menu, they'll be serving all of their classics. The combination makes for a tempting visit—after all, who could pass up the chance to enjoy high-quality, reasonably priced omakase and temaki while lounging outside and enjoying views of the Newport Bridge?

First up, there are two temaki omakase options—five hand rolls (maguro, sake, hotate, Sushi on Jones, unagi), and seven hand rolls (hamachi, maguro, sake, hotate, kani, Gurney’s, unagi). Guests also have the option to order nigiri, maki, and temaki à la carte, such as uni, king salmon, and otoro (blue fin tuna), or tuck into the temaki special late night menu. In the mood for truffles? Order the sake, with king salmon, yuzu kosho, and truffle puree. Craving caviar? The aptly named caviar temaki is your best bet, loaded with kaluga caviar and wasabi. The real stunner, however, is the Gurney’s temaki, a limited-edition roll created specially for the resort. Crafted as a twist on the classic lobster roll, the Gurney’s roll features poached local lobster topped with truffled yuzu kimizu, radish sprouts, and Kaluga caviar. Yeah, we'll take five.

Gurney's Sushi on Jones pop-up launched on August 1 and will run through September 2. The menu will be offered from Wednesday through Sunday from 12 pm to 10 pm, alongside The Lounge & Firepit’s regular menu.