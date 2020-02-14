Sur La Table Has Huge Discounts on Le Creuset, Kitchen Knives and More for Presidents' Day Weekend

Now that we’ve gotten our budgets back in order for 2020, we can lean in to the first big sale weekend of the year: Presidents Day. If you’re looking for great deals for wedding gifts, graduation presents, or simply for replacing tired kitchen tools, there are awesome discounts across the board at Sur La Table. We’ve combed through and found the best brands and deals you need to take advantage of now.

The biggest draw? The beloved Joule sous vide, rarely discounted and currently $40 off. Get a Breville Smart Oven and All-Clad nonstick skillets for nearly 50% off, or an air fryer for just $90. Read on for some of our favorite options.

The new Sur La Table-exclusive Diamond + Evershine is four times more conductive than copper, dishwasher safe, and safe for metal utensils.

Greenpan Diamond + Evershine Skillet With Lid, 12", $90 (was $186) at surlatable.com

This pan is meant to go oven to table, and is one of the most versatile pieces of cookware you can add to your kitchen. Make casseroles, paella, pork chops, and even deep fry with the pan and glass lid.

Staub Heritage All-day Pan With Domed Glass Lid, 3.5 Qt., $150 (was $357) at surlatable.com

Wusthof is one of the most respected brands out there, so upgrading your chef’s knife at 40% off full price is an easy choice.

Wüsthof Classic Chef’s Knife, $60 - $180 (was $106- $222) at surlatable.com

One of our favorite sous vides is rarely discounted, so now is the time to scoop up one of your own.

Joule By Breville, $210 (was $250) at surlatable.com

If you’re in need of a countertop oven that can do it all, this one from Breville can bake, broil, toast, and roast, including slow cooking and convection options.

Breville Smart Oven Pro, $280 (was $525) at surlatable.com

Grab a discounted mixer in a variety of colors.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, 5 Qt., $300 (was $380) at surlatable.com

If you’ve been debating an air fryer purchase, now is the time.

Healthyfry Air Fryer, $90 (was $150) at surlatable.com

One of the most powerful blenders on the market is $150 off right now.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, $299 (was $450) at surlatable.com

Keep this beverage dispenser on hand for all your spring and summer parties.

Classic Beverage Jar, 2 Gallon, $20 (was $50) at surlatable.com

This small Dutch oven is a great buy for cooking for a crowd.

Le Creuset Curved Oven, 3.5 Qt., $200 (Was $285) at surlatable.com

An excellent set of nonstick pans is always an essential. (Overused pans should be replaced every two years.)

All-Clad Ha1 Nonstick Set Of 3 Skillets, 8", 10" And 12", $130 (was $225) at surlatable.com