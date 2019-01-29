Ordering In for the Super Bowl? Here's Where You Can Get Deals

Super Bowl Sunday may be mostly about football (ICYMI, the Rams and Patriots are squaring off this year)—but the gameday snacks are also incredibly, if not equally, important. The dips, the buffalo wings, the cheese—it’s basically a day dedicated to non-stop eating, punctuated with occasional angry gestures and cheers directed at the TV. If you’re hosting a viewing party this year and don’t feel like whipping up a full-blown feast, don’t worry—plenty of restaurant chains and fast food joints are offering deals for the big game.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Remember how we said that Americans will be expected to eat 1.38 billion wings during Super Bowl weekend? (Casual.) That number might just increase if Buffalo Wild Wings has anything to say about it—if the game goes into overtime, you can get a free snack-sized order of wings on February 18, according to a statement. Score.

Burger King

If you order Burger King on DoorDash, you won’t get charged with a delivery fee through February 4. Fun fact: for orders of $10 or more, enter the promo code “MYSTERYBOX” and you’ll also get a surprise box delivered separately, to be opened during the Super Bowl.

Dickey's BBQ

For gameday, you can get $5 off any of their packs (picnic, family, or XL)—perfect if you’re hosting a lot of bbq fans.

El Pollo Loco

If you purchase any of El Pollo Loco’s family meals on Sunday, you’ll get a free order of fire-grilled chicken nachos (tortilla chips, queso blanco, citrus-marinated chicken, and guacamole).

Hardee's

Hardee’s deal is contingent on a “pick 6” (an interception returned for a touchdown) occurring during the big game—so cross your fingers. Because if it does happen, you’ll be able to grab a free sausage biscuit for breakfast on Friday, February 8 at participating locations (served from 7 to 10 am).

Panda Express

To get a deal at Panda Express for the Super Bowl, simply enter the code “TOUCHDOWN”—you can pick from $10 off one family feast or $25 off two family feasts, according to the site.

Papa John's

The pizza chain is offering five different Super Bowl deals on their site, ranging from “Game plan” (five large one-topping pizzas for $42.50) to “Fan feast” (five large one-topping pizzas, three bread sides and three desserts). Check out more deals on the site.

PDQ

Buy-one-get-one chicken tenders? Yes, please. Depending on your location, you can get the deal on their 25-tender and/or 50-tender platters—you can find out more on their site.

Pizza Hut

Order from “Pizza Hut Hut” (notice the temporary name change) on gameday to get a large 2-topping pizza for $7.99.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.