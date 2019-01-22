Here's What a Hot Dog and a Beer Will Cost at Super Bowl LIII

Looking to get last minute tickets to the Super Bowl? The bad news is that the cheapest seats available on StubHub are currently selling for $3,000, but on the bright side, a hot dog and a beer will still set you back just $7 — one of the best deals in NFL.

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium — home to the Atlanta Falcons and host of this year’s Super Bowl — turned the sporting world on its head when it opened in 2017 with a program called “Fan First Menu Pricing” — offering the league’s cheapest concessions: $2 sodas, $2 hot dogs, and $5 Bud Light drafts, along with nine other whole-number deals. Now, in news that might seem even more shocking, the Falcons have announced that those prices will continue to be honored at the Super Bowl. In fact, those prices are written in the field’s contract for all events.

“We said this in our negotiations with the SEC, the college football championship, the Super Bowl, and the Final Four ... what we basically said is every customer that comes through that door is our customer,'” Atlanta Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay explained to ESPN. “So we want to treat all those customers the same and give them the same experience in food and beverage.”

By comparison, ESPN says that, at this year’s Super Bowl, a hot dog will be $4 cheaper and 20-ounces of beer will be $1.10 cheaper than the same items served at last year’s event at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. And assuming Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium doesn’t change its prices for next year’s Super Bowl, the Falcons will be offering hot dogs for $4.75 less and 20-ounces of beer for $2.80 less this year.

McKay even went so far as to say he’s looking forward to selling cheap concessions at the big game. “What I like about it is [the Super Bowl] gives us a chance to further tell the story nationwide,” he continued. “We still have people that come to our venue for their first event, and they're surprised by it. You're going to have a lot of fans coming from all different parts of the country, whether it's the two teams' fan base or it's just fans that are coming to a Super Bowl. We like the fact that No. 1, they're going to have a great experience, and No. 2, they're going to take the story back and continue to push the story.”

That story has been very good news for the Falcons as well. The money spent per customer at Falcons’ games has been up 16 percent since the change was made, despite prices that are 55 percent lower. Who said you can’t be good at both sports and economics!?