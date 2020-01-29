Super Bowl 2020: Every Food and Drink Commercial Airing This Year

Courtesy of Cheetos

The Super Bowl is one of the few times of the year—if not the only—where we don’t mind when the show switches to commercial break. High-powered brands like Volkswagen, Cheetos, and Apple spend top dollar to squeeze in their ads, and the payoff is entertaining, if not emotional (Budweiser’s Clydesdale commercials had people deep in their feelings).

Although Super Bowl LIV hasn't happened yet, several food and beverage companies have already released their ads and teaser videos ahead of the game. You’ll see Missy Elliott collaborating with H.E.R., and Lil Nas X dancing with Sam Elliott—even MC Hammer will make an appearance. Read on for all of the ads we’ve found so far; we'll be updating the list through Sunday.

Avocados from Mexico

Molly Ringwald stars as a representative for the “Avocados from Mexico Shopping Network” in this ad, hawking products like an “Avo-Carrier” and tortilla chip pool float. There’s even an avocado-themed yurt.

Bud Light

Bud Light has two teasers featuring Post Malone, and it wants viewers to pick which one will air during the game. The first, above, shows Post Malone entering a store and having his mind fight over whether to get Bud Light or Bud Light Seltzer (he ends up getting both). The other, below, has him order a Bud Light Seltzer in a bar and try the new mango flavor—it’s a hit. Retweet to vote for your favorite.

Budweiser

This year’s Budweiser ad, called “Typical American,” was directed by Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty). It aims to showcase acts of kindness and humanity.

Cheetos

It’s been a while since Cheetos has run a Super Bowl ad, but the company is coming back this year with a bang. The full 30-second ad will focus on the new Cheetos Popcorn, and the Cheetos dust (officially referred to as “Cheetle,” apparently)—you can also expect to see MC Hammer. In a teaser clip (above), the brand jokes that the iconic rapper came up with “U Can’t Touch This” because he had dust on his fingers.

Doritos

To celebrate the new revamped Cool Ranch flavor, Doritos’ ad has Lil Nas X and actor Sam Elliott squaring off in a Wild West-style dance battle—for a bag of chips, naturally. The full commercial will officially drop on January 31, but in the meantime, you can check out a promo teaser above, featuring Elliott doing a dramatic reading of the “Old Town Road” lyrics.

Heinz

Heinz is returning to the Super Bowl this year with a commercial that’s promised to have “four ads at once.” The ad will be 30 seconds long, and will feature a new condiment, Heinz HoneyRacha, expected to hit shelves this spring.

Little Caesar’s

Starring Rainn Wilson from The Office, Little Caesars’ first-ever Super Bowl commercial shows a bread company trying to come up with a new “best thing,” since Little Caesars now offers delivery and customers think it’s “the best thing since sliced bread.”

Michelob Ultra

John Cena and Jimmy Fallon do a series of workouts in Michelob Ultra’s ad, from running on a track to playing beach volleyball. There are several cameos too, including Kerri Walsh Jennings, Usain Bolt, Brooks Koepka, and The Roots. Fallon has a hard time at first, but Cena encourages him to see “the lighter side,” since Michelob Ultra is a light beer ... get it?

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Michelob Ultra’s ad calls attention to the fact that less than one percent of America’s farmland is organic. To help grow that percentage, Michelob introduces the “6 for 6-pack” initiative—for every six-pack bought, the company will help transition six square feet of farmland to organic farmland.

Mountain Dew

Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross star in this The Shining-inspired ad, where Cranston offers Ross new Mountain Dew Zero Sugar. He breaks through the door with an ax, and Ross accepts the drink because she’s thirsty.

Pepsi

Pepsi’s 2020 ad features a collaboration between Missy Elliott and H.E.R.—a first for the artists—on a reimagined version of “Paint It Black” by The Rolling Stones. The clip has a ton of choreography, starting with H.E.R. singing in red, flanked by red dancers, before she breaks through a wall and the color scheme switches to black. Then, Missy Elliot joins in and they sing together. The concept is a nod to Pepsi Zero Sugar’s new matte black can.

Planters

Planters kicked off its Super Bowl campaign with a 30-second video that shows its mascot, Mr. Peanut, sacrificing himself for Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh after their vehicle veers off the road. However, the campaign has since been paused in light of Kobe Bryant’s death.

Pop-Tarts

Pop Tarts brought on Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness for its 2020 ad. He encourage viewers to revamp their boring pretzel snacks by turning them into Pop Tart Pretzels, which are “the perfect combination of sweet and salty.” “It’s a pretzel, but better, because it’s from Pop Tarts,” he says.

Pringles

Pringles and Adult Swim collaborated on a meta Rick and Morty ad, where Rick realizes that he, Summer, and Morty are stuck in a Pringles commercial and there’s no way out.

Sabra

The hummus brand has released a series of teasers in advance of its Super Bowl commercial, featuring Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo from The Real Housewives of New Jersey; drag queens Miz Cracker and Kim Chi; and, last but not least, T-Pain. Check them all out on the official YouTube channel.

SodaStream

In SodaStream’s teaser video, Bill Nye talks about exploring Mars. “Scientifically speaking, sending humans to Mars is pretty far off,” he says—but then, an interruption prompts him to believe he may be wrong. The video closes with “something big is bubbling 02.02.2020,” so likely, we (and Nye) will get answers when the final ad premieres over the weekend.

Snickers

In advance of its upcoming Super Bowl ad—marking the 10th of their beloved Betty White commercial—Snickers has launched a #SnickersFixtheWorld campaign, featuring a few short teaser videos and a full-length ad. The latter shows people singing about everything that’s wrong with the world, and trying to fix it by dropping a giant Snickers (presumably, connected to the world record one) in a big hole in the ground. “Maybe the world just needs a Snickers,” the ad reasons.

This story will be updated as more commercials air.