This Pop-Up Rooftop Bar Lets You Sip Champagne with Crazy Eiffel Tower Views

Paris is already known for being a dreamy, romantic city—and a summer-only terrace bar opening on June 8 will even further cement that reputation. Enter La Terrasse Krug, a seasonal pop-up collaboration between the city’s Shangri-La Hotel and Krug Champagne that serves champagne, of course. The bar is located in one of the hotel’s “most beautiful rooms,” which has a 30-square-meter (98 square-foot) terrace with spectacular views of the Eiffel Tower. It’s the third year in a row the pop-up is in operation, and this year’s redesigned space has a Latin theme, a nod to Krug’s single ingredient program. (More on that in a minute.)

For drinks, vintage Krug is on the menu, including the Krug Grande Cuvée 167th edition and Krug Rosé 23rd edition. The Grande Cuvée is available for a hefty 55 euros ($62) per glass and 275 euros ($310) per bottle, while the rosé is bottle-only, and will set you back 550 euros ($619). If you get hungry, the food draws inspiration from Krug’s 2019 ingredient of choice, the pepper. Each year, the brand pairs a single ingredient with its champagnes as an homage to the indivudal plots of vines involved in its champagne-making process: egg, fish, mushroom, and potato are all past honoress. For this year’s pepper, La Terrasse Krug will serve savory canapés ranging from marinated calamari to harissa chermoula with homemade semolina bread.

For those in Paris this summer, La Terrasse Krug will be open from June 8 through September 30; weekday hours are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and weekend hours span 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. There’s a special celebration for Bastille Day, too—tickets are 450 euros ($507), and include one glass of Grande Cuvée. 24 guests can fit outside on the terrace and eight guests can be seated inside.

Another notable pop-up bar popping up this season is The Brick Bar, an unofficial Lego-themed bar made of over one million blocks—this summer, it will be appearing in New York (June 19 to 23), Toronto (July 5 to 7), Vancouver (July 19 to 20), Denver (August 8 to 11), and Los Angeles (September 19 to 21).