Subway Tests Halo Top Milkshakes at 1,000 Locations

It’s no secret that Subway’s been struggling. The chain has closed more stores than it’s opened for three straight years leaving the massive chain with its lowest total since 2011, according to the site Restaurant Business. (Subway still had an insane 24,798 locations in the U.S. alone at the end of 2018.) To help turn things around, the sandwich shop has been looking for ways to spruce up its menu. Last month, that was a collaboration with King’s Hawaiian Bread. But today, Subway’s nabbed an even bigger name: The chain is introducing new “hand-spun milkshakes” courtesy of the low-cal ice cream kings at Halo Top.

Nearly 1,000 Subway locations in six markets — Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Longview and Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Toledo, Ohio; and West Palm Beach, Florida — will test this new Halo Top-based creation, which Subway says makes them “the first brand ever to serve Halo Top's delicious ice cream in a hand-spun milkshake.” The limited time offering will be available from July 22 to September 4 in three classic flavors: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate, and Strawberry.

Of course, since it’s Halo Top we’ve got to talk nutritional info. Like the ice cream itself, these shakes are relatively low in calories: 350 or less each, plus at least 20 grams of protein. “We share Halo Top's values that taste does not need to be sacrificed to create better-for-you options,” Len Van Popering, Subway's chief brand and innovation officer, said in the announcement. “We are excited to bring this popular brand to our guests in a never-before-seen way that we know they will love.”

Meanwhile, Halo Top President and COO Doug Bouton played up his brand’s outside-the-box attitude. “We enjoy finding creative and innovative ways for people to eat more ice cream (and feel good about it), and we think this partnership provides the perfect platform to do just that,” he said. If this partnership ever results in a nationwide rollout, getting your brand in over 24,000 locations seems like a coup to me.