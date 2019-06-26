Baskin Robbins Has a New ‘Stranger Things’ Ice Cream Flavor — Here’s How It Tastes

Image zoom Baskin Robbins

Summer 2019 is definitely a season dedicated to nostalgia. We’re celebrating 50 years since the Apollo 11 Moon landing, the return of New Coke, a throwback Pizza Hut logo, and scores of vintage (looking) beer labels popping up everywhere. Baskin-Robbins (and New Coke for that matter) is taking a walk down memory lane for a specific reason: The return of Stranger Things, which premieres its third season on Netflix on July 4.

The series, if you weren’t already inundated with its existence, follows a crew of kids dealing with supernatural forces as they navigate adolescence in the 1980s Hawkins, Indiana. When we meet up with them this time, it’s the summer of 1985. Everyone is hanging out in malls, drinking New Coke (only to see it discontinued in short order), and former bully/current heartthrob Steve is working at a Hawkins ice cream parlor called ‘Scoops Ahoy’ — and yes, he wears a sailor suit. In a fictional-to-real-world crossover, Baskin-Robbins is collaborating with Scoops Ahoy by releasing a special flavor from the TV series, USS Butterscotch, which features butterscotch-flavored ice cream, butterscotch pieces, and a toffee-flavored ribbon.

I tried the flavor ahead of it’s launch, and it’s as sweet and salty as any true butterscotch fan would want. The ice cream almost delves into custard territory with its rich butterscotch notes, and the crunchy bits provide a satisfyingly chewable texture in most bites. Is it a “strange” or unexpected flavor? Not really. Is it a solid addition to the summer lineup? Sure. I could go for another scoop right now. (Fun fact: Butterscotch Ribbon was in the original 31 flavors line-up.) USS Butterscotch will be available in Baskin-Robbins locations as scoops and in pre-packed quarts (grab two quarts for $7.99 on National Ice Cream Day, July 21).

And the collaboration doesn’t stop there: You can also try the new flavor in a USS Butterscotch Sundae complete with waffle sails. Plus, if you’re in the Burbank, California area, one location (1201 S Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502) will be transformed into Scoops Ahoy from July 2 to 14, 2019 — and yes, the employees will be wearing sailor suits.

Throughout the summer, Baskin-Robbins is also offering a slew of other Stranger Things-themed treats, from Demogorgon Sundaes to an Elevenade Freeze. Read more about those limited-time menu items here.