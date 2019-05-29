‘Stranger Things’ Flavors Hit Baskin Robbins This Summer

In the lead up to its final season, Game of Thrones set the bar pretty high on how much a beloved television show can cross-promote with food and beverage brands (we're looking at you, Oreo). Now, the end of GoT has also left a massive void of television anticipation. Enter Stranger Things. The hit Netflix series will begin streaming all eight “chapters” of its third season on July 4 — Who wants to barbecue when you can binge-watch? — a so let the tie-in begin!

Last week, Stranger Things announced a huge one: the re-release of New Coke. Turns out the show’s third season is set in 1985, the same year as the ill-conceived (though maybe not as bad as people remember) Coca-Cola reformulation. And this week, another brand that was iconic in the ‘80s has announced it’s teamed up with the series as well: Baskin Robbins.

For June, Baskin Robbins has announced two Flavors of the Month (billed as very strange since there’s usually only one Flavor of the Month), both of which are Stranger Things themed. Eleven’s Heaven is described as “a waffle cone-flavored ice cream with chocolate-coated sugar cone pieces and a chocolate icing flavored ribbon,” while Upside Down Pralines is said to be “chocolate ice cream with praline pecans and a chocolate-caramel flavored ribbon.”

And that’s not all: Baskin Robbins also has a laundry list of other Stanger Things things. Locations will offer exclusive Stranger Things merch including a one-of-a-kind Steve Funko figure, 80’s-inspired magnets and sticker sets, and Stranger Things t-shirts. Ice cream will be served in four collectible Stranger Things containers. And speaking of ice cream, the edible options don’t just stop at the Flavors of the Month. Baskin Robbins will also be serving an Upside Down Sundae, a Demogorgon Sundae, a Byers’ House Lights Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat, USS Butterscotch Quarts, and an Elevenade Freeze. Participating shops will even be offering free samples of that final freeze on Sunday, June 9 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Baskin-Robbins

Baskin-Robbins

Are we done? Nope. “The Baskin-Robbins and Netflix teams [will] also bring season three’s Scoops Ahoy Ice Cream Shop to life with a one-of-a-kind ice cream truck that’ll be serving up scoops to fans on the West Coast in June,” the ice cream brand writes. “We wanted to give fans a taste of the new season of Stranger Things and are thrilled to partner with Netflix to give customers across the country an experience straight out of Hawkins, Indiana,” Carol Austin, vice president of marketing for Baskin-Robbins, said in the announcement. “Whether you love the show or just love some seriously delicious ice cream creations, we’ve got something for everyone.”

And in that regard, Austin is right. Not all of us are diehard Stranger Things fans, but Baskin Robbins has one final trick up its sleeve: A lot of the promotional packaging features a recreation of the brand’s 1980s logo. You don’t have to watch TV to enjoy that; you just have to be old.