Starbucks Foods From Around the World

Lately, it seems as though Starbucks in North America hasn't been able to keep up with all the exciting menu items being introduced at the the chain's international locations. Many of the café’s outposts in Asia already have us beat on the Frappuccino front: Starbucks Japan, for instance, boasted a cherry pie flavored Frappuccino, not to mention the cream puff version available at Starbucks Korea. When it comes to the meals you can pick up at the coffee shop, we certainly have some treats, including the newly released steak and egg wrap, a vanilla bean whoopie pie, and a strawberry cake pop. All great options, but there are some impressive foods available abroad that you just migh have to try next time you’re traveling.

Here are nine the most inventive foods you can find at Starbucks locations around the world:

Torta 4 Leches – Chile

Courtesy of Starbucks

A sponge cake made with cream, whole milk, evaporated milk, and condensed milk, filled with manjar, a type of caramel, and then topped with a fluffy layer of meringue.

Green Tea Red Bean Mascarpone Cake – Thailand

Courtesy of Starbucks

This sponge cake is made with green tea, mascarpone cream cheese, and red bean paste.

Purple Yam Cheesecake – Philippines

Courtesy of Starbucks

This cheesecake is flavored with red mung bean, macapuno coconut (sometimes used to top halo-halo), and purple yam, which gives it that vibrant hue.

Soba Salad – Hong Kong, Philippines, Taiwan & Vietnam

Courtesy of Starbucks

This chilled salad is served with chicken strips, shitake mushrooms, carrots, onions, and dressed with black sesame soy sauce.

Dragon Dumplings – China & Taiwan

Courtesy of Starbucks

Named for the dragon boat races that have been happening in these countries for more than 2,000 years, Starbucks serves their sweet dumplings in the summer, in flavors like Strawberry & Cream, Earl Grey Jelly, Mango, Green Tea & Red Bean, and Coffee Almond.

Omelette Façon Piperade – France

Courtesy of Starbucks

This omelet, made with free range eggs and topped with onion, green pepper and tomatoes sautéed in Espelette pepper, is served on a bed of spinach.

Chocolate Crunchy Roll – Korea

Courtesy of Starbucks

Chocolate sponge cake filled with cream and mascarpone cream cheese is coated with dark chocolate and hazelnuts.

Eggs Benedict – The Netherlands

Courtesy of Starbucks

Americans will recognize this common brunch item, which is available on-the-go at Starbucks this country only.

Firecracker Chicken & Giant Cous Cous Hot Box – United Kingdom

Courtesy of Starbucks

Slices of spicy chicken are cooked in bulgogi sauce and served on top of cous cous.