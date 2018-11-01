Starburst Adds Two New Flavors

Starburst has been trying on a lot of looks over the past couple years. Back in 2017, the folks behind the fruity candy asked the world what it wanted and the answer came back loud and clear: pink Starbursts, and lots of them. So, last April, all-pink packages filled with strawberry Starbursts hit store shelves—a decision that was also sparked by a sudden influx of pink Starburst memes, most of which involved some variation of the phrase, "Never let anyone treat you like a yellow Starburst. You are a pink Starburst." Anyway, the all-pink bags were a hit! So much so that Starburst launched a millennial pink clothing line this spring, inspired by the universe's collectively determined Best Flavor.

The candy brand also dabbled in spiciness around the same time, with the release of Starburst "Sweet Heat," which features fiery versions of their classic and tropical flavors (Flamin' Orange, Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, and Pipin' Pineapple). And now, they've gone ahead and announced two all-new flavors (or, more specifically, flavor duos)—Strawberry Watermelon and Blue Raspberry Lemonade. The flavors maintain separate living spaces within each Starburst, with clear lines drawn between Strawberry (blue) and Watermelon (green), and Blue Raspberry (blue) and Lemonade (yellow).

Starburst duos will be available in January 2019, in both standard single packs and 14-ounce bags. That's also when Snickers is set to launch three creamy, nut butter-centric flavors—Almond Butter, Maple Almond Butter, and Peanut Butter—all of which will be sans crunchy peanuts and nougat (though the caramel gets to stay). And 3 Musketeers is planning on bringing its funfetti-flavored, rainbow sprinkle-studded "birthday cake" bar nationwide that same month (currently, it's only available at Walmart). Meanwhile, Mars is coming out with a new milk chocolate candy bar filled with M&M's minis this December, in five flavors (peanut, plain, crispy, almond, and crispy mint). What we're saying is, the next couple months are going to be one long party in the candy aisle.