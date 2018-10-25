We Tried Starbucks' Spooky New 'Witch's Brew' Frappuccino

The latest in a long line of Halloween-adjacent Frappuccinos, a new frozen concoction dropped at Starbucks today, and it might be their spookiest yet. The purple-and-green "Witch's Brew" Frappuccino, blended with chia seeds and topped with "lizard scale powder," is an orange crème-based beverage that will be available at participating stores in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada starting on October 25.

According to a Starbucks press release, the orange-flavored, bright purple blend is "toad’s breath” and the chia seeds blended into the Frappuccino are "bat warts." To top it all off, vanilla whipped cream and a dusting of green "lizard scale powder" finish the beverage, which makes for a haunting cup of Instagram bait. (We're a little spooked that Starbucks never clarified what the lizard scale powder actually is, but whatever, we're just going to go with it.)

While the Frappuccino tastes like a slightly muted orange-creamsicle, which doesn't feel very seasonal, its jarring appearance offers more than enough Halloween spirit, and the generous swirl of chia seeds adds a satisfying texture, as well as the false sense that you're doing something healthy for your body. Chia seeds are fiber-packed!

Starbucks' first Halloween beverage was the Franken Frappuccino in 2014, which was followed by the Frappula (white chocolate mocha with blood drizzle) in 2015 and 2016, and the Zombie Frappuccino (caramel apple) in 2017.

Abby Hocking

“We wanted to create a flavor that you might enjoy at a Halloween party,” said Jennica Robinson from Starbucks beverage development team in the press release. “It gets a little bit of juicy-ness from the orange flavor.”

Other new items launched by Starbucks today to commemorate Spooky Season include mummy cake pops, which are vanilla cake pops dressed up as mummies, and raccoon sugar cookies, which we hope they keep on the permanent menu. Raccoons, after all, are timeless.