Starbucks Tie-Dyed a Frappuccino for Summer

Image zoom Starbucks

Chances are that if you’re an adult and you’re reading this, the last time you tie-dyed anything was as a kid (or, if you’re old enough, an adult during the Summer of Love). Perhaps, like my experience, it was at summer camp as you marveled at those cool, colorful concentric circles you could make by rubber-banding part of a plain white T and dipping it into various buckets of brightly-tinted dyes. Yes, sometimes those shirts would continue to stink of vinegar days after, and sometimes the colors would rub off on your skin if you got too impatient to set them set completely, but it was worth it for the fashion statement. This summer, even if you’re not enrolled in camp, you can relive those tie-dye days in the form a new, limited-time Frappuccino from Starbucks.

Available in stores nationwide today, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino takes advantage of the chain’s clear plastic cups by showcasing splotches of eye-catching colors throughout the frozen beverage. Here’s a description of the Tie-Dye Frappuccino, courtesy of Starbucks: “This vibrant, colorful drink has yellow, red and blue tie-dye swirls, and is topped with vanilla whipped cream and dusted with yellow, red and blue powder. The Tie-Dye Frappuccino has a tropical fruit flavor that will take you to your happiest place. The drink gets its color from turmeric, red beet and spirulina.” While those colors will be combining to add a mix of hues to the beverage, a Starbucks spokesperson confirms the flavor just comes from the yellow base.

Ever since the Instagram craze spawned by the Unicorn Frappuccino, Starbucks has been banking on colorful beverages like its pink ombre drink, the green Crystal Ball Frappuccino, and this tie-dye offering to keep fans interests piqued. We just hope this one doesn’t drive the baristas nuts! If you’re interested in sipping this psychedelic drink, you’ll have to act fast. Starbucks says that the Tie-Dye Frappuccino will only last in stores for “a few days” while supplies last.