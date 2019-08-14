Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Lattes Could Return Earlier Than Ever This Year

Image zoom Courtesy of Starbucks

For years now, the arrival of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte has been as inevitable as Labor Day shocking us back into a post-summer reality. However, the exact date of the PSL's return has repeatedly been up for speculation. Typically, this ticking clock intensifies thanks to some other announcement: For example, earlier this week, Dunkin' announced its seasonal pumpkin offerings would be arriving on August 21 — leaving Starbucks fans to wonder what their chain was waiting for. But it appears PSL lovers won't have to wait much longer: The Pumpkin Spice Latte is rumored to be returning on August 27.

Though Starbucks itself has yet to comment, Business Insider reported that August 27 would be the return date citing "workers at the coffee chain." Writer Kate Taylor then presented some pretty compelling information supporting this date. Charting every PSL release back to 2011, Taylor points out that the official release of the PSL had always been the Tuesday after Labor Day, albeit with early promotional releases for certain customers. Last year, however, Starbucks got rid of this early release program, instead opting to simply make PSLs available for everyone on the Tuesday before Labor Day, August 28. Assuming the coffee chain takes the same approach this year, that would place the 2019 PSL release date as… Tuesday, August 27.

Interestingly, Business Insider also points out that August 27 would be the earliest the PSL has ever made its official return, a fact that will certainly play into the hands of people who complain that pumpkin spice season arrives earlier (too much earlier) every year. However, August 27 isn't the earliest release date when promotional early releases are taken into account, so it's not like Starbucks will have suddenly moved the PSL release up to July.

We reached out directly to Starbucks to see if they would be willing to spill the (coffee) beans on their official PSL plans, but the brand wouldn't confirm the rollout date saying, "We're not quite ready to reveal our plans for this year, but if you're looking for a reason to celebrate the season, stop by your nearest grocery store and pick up one of our fall products, including the brand-new Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Creamer, as well as pumpkin spice flavored ground, packaged and ready-to-drink products, and even pumpkin spice cookie straws! If you still want more, please visit the Leaf Rakers Society. It's where we celebrate fall, all year long!"

That said, the supposed release date is less than two weeks away, so it's not like anyone is going to be waiting too long regardless.