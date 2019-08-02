Starbucks Kicks Off PSL Season Early with New Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Image zoom Starbucks

Just one week ago, Starbucks broke the big news that it was releasing its first-ever line of creamers with a bit of help from their friends over at Nestle. Adding to the intrigue, the initial three products were all modeled after popular Starbucks drinks — a Caramel Creamer by way of the Caramel Macchiato, a White Chocolate Creamer meant to mimic the White Chocolate Mocha, a Cinnamon Dolce Creamer courtesy of the Cinnamon Dolce Latte. So in theory, in a pinch, you could turn any boring cup of joe into a slapdash Starbucks beverage.

But turns out Starbucks was holding out on us on the biggest news. There’s a fourth creamer, and it's worthy of its own announcement: Get ready for Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Creamer.

Not that it needs saying, but Starbucks does explicitly state that, yes, this new creamer “is inspired by the original Starbucks PSL, a fan-favorite beverage that first launched in Starbucks stores 16 years ago.” This new product, which can be found in the grocery store's refrigerated section, “was thoughtfully crafted with the delicious flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg to pair with your coffee for a perfect taste of fall.” Furthermore, the chain says that the suggested retail price is $4.99 for a 28-ounce bottle — meaning you can turn a whole bunch of coffees into fake PSL for about the same price as a single real PSL would cost you in-store.

Of course, if a creamer could replicate a real PSL at a fraction of the cost, Starbucks would put itself out of business — so don’t expect the new Pumpkin Spice Creamer to magically transform a cup of instant coffee into a masterpiece. Still, our associate news editor, who has drunk his share of actual PSLs, tried the new product and found that the creamer delivered on the same aromatic clove and slightly spicy cinnamon prevalent in Starbucks' signature fall drink, as well as that rounded and almost fruity hint of squash you get in today's PSLs, all without being too cloyingly sweet. All in all, a pretty satisfying way to bring autumn into your morning routine.

Meanwhile, if you’re not a creamer sort of person, Starbucks also wants to remind you that there are plenty of other ways to get that PSL goodness without actually going to one of their locations. (Maybe Starbucks is trying to put itself out of business?) “While customers wait for Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte to make its debut in Starbucks cafes, customers can enjoy Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Creamer; Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee K-Cup Pods; Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Flavored Ground Coffee; Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte K-Cup Pods; Starbucks VIA Instant Pumpkin Spice Latte; and Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Ready-to-Drink where groceries are sold,” the brand writes, explaining all of its at-home options.

Yeah, that might be too many options to wrap your head around. Maybe it is just best to wait until the actual PSLs are released. As always, they’ll be here sooner than you think.