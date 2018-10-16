Starbucks Makes Nail Decals for Hardcore PSL Fans

We're officially halfway through October, which means pumpkin spice mania is at its peak. While there's been a steady increase in PSL-flavored snacks—Pumpkin spice Pop Tarts! Pumpkin spice peanut butter! Pumpkin spice...hummus? Sure!—2018 is the year beauty brands finally took note of the trend. First, skincare company Peter Thomas Roth debuted a pumpkin face mask, then cosmetics brand Too Faced one-upped them with a PSL-themed eyeshadow palette, and now Starbucks has thrown their hat in the ring with an officially-branded set of seasonal nail decals (a.k.a. the missing piece in every hashtag-PSL Instagram photo).

Made in collaboration with accessory brand SkinnyDip London, and designed by beauty YouTubers Lucy and Lydia Connell, each pack comes with two sheets of peel-off stickers for the fall-obsessed. Designs include Starbucks cups, mugs topped with whipped cream, pumpkins, owls, autumn leaves, and, yes, a conversation bubble that reads "#PSL." Basically, you can mix and match decals to make your own customized pumpkin spice-scape, and the stickers can be applied over polish or on bare nails (although SkinnyDip recommends painting over them with a coat of clear lacquer if you want the look to last longer).

While the nail decals are only available in-store at UK Starbucks locations, you can purchase a pack through SkinnyDip London's website (skinnydiplondon.com) for $7 (plus an extra $7 for international shipping, which is incentive to order multiples and give them out as gifts). And, if you're looking for some nail art inspo, a few Starbucks super fans have already taken to Instagram to share their PSL-themed manicures.

Here's a helpful tutorial on layering SkinnyDip's stickers to form an autumn leaf pile.

This is what those PSL decals look like over black glitter.

And here's an example of a more minimal PSL mani, set against gray nail polish. Oh, Starbucks, What will you spice next?