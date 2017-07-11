Starbucks' Nitro Cold Brew Lineup Gets Two New Flavors

Starting today, Starbucks Reserve Roasteries, which exclusively serves specialty beverages, will now offer two new Nitro Cold Brew drinks, the Nitro Cascara Cloud and the Nitro Dirty Chai.

The first drink gets its flavor from cascara, the dried fruit of the coffee cherry, and made with nitrogen-infused Starbucks Cold Brew, which bring out it’s “dark chocolate body, berry notes, and rich, port-like flavor,” according to a statement from the company. The cold brew get it’s “cloud,” from the foam made from milk and cascara syrup that tops the drink.

The Dirty Chai – typically a chai tea latte with a shot of espresso – is a mix of the chain’s classic chai, blended with cream, and then topped with the same Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew.

At the Seattle location of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery, you can try the Cold Brew Float, a glass of cold brew poured over a scoop of ice cream, or the new line of coffee mocktails, including the Emerald City Mule, a mixture of cold brew and ginger beer infused with cinnamon and lemon.

Today, Starbucks seriously expanded its summer menu to include an Iced Cascara Coconut Milk Latte and three more flavors of their Teavana Shaken Iced Tea Infusions. You’ll also be seeing more food options in the chain's glass display case: high-protein breakfast wrap featuring steak, egg, and tomatillo, a chicken and quinoa protein bowl, as well as a vegan option. Look out for two new flavors of whoopie pie among the desserts, too.

In the wake of the Unicorn Frappuccino craze, it seems as though Starbucks is moving toward working on more refined, subtle, coffee-based flavors for the rest of the summer. Could the time of the mythical creature food officially be finished? We'll have to wait out the rest of the summer to find out.