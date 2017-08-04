Starbucks' Mooncakes Come in Glowing Lantern Boxes

At this point, we know that Starbucks locations around the world have some pretty cool pastry options. Starbucks in the Philippines offers a Purple Yam Cheesecake, Starbucks Thailand has its Green Tea Red Bean Mascarpone Cake, and Starbucks Chile has its Torta 4 Leches cake. But these new Starbucks Hong Kong sweets might just take the cake, as it were. Three new mooncakes were just released to celebrate the Mid-Autumn festival, and not only are the cakes pretty in and of themselves, but they also come in packages that can be converted into projection lamps, making for some serious mooncake mood lighting.

The mooncake flavors were chosen based on some of Starbucks Hong Kong's most popular beverages. You can choose Vanilla Custard, Earl Grey Tea Mochi, or Caramel Lava and Coffee. The Vanilla Custard mooncake is inspired by the Starbucks Vanilla Latte. The Earl Grey Tea Mochi mooncake, unsurprisingly, is inspired by Earl Grey: both the mooncake skin and the mochi filling are infused with tea. The Caramel Lava and Coffee mooncake, flavored with Starbucks coffee, is filled with salted caramel lava, which sounds, well, pretty delicious.

The Starbucks press release doesn't give us much information about how the lanterns work. It’s possible that there's a light inside the box itself or perhaps it's the sort of situation where you put a flashlight or your phone light inside to turn the package from just an ornate box to a real projection lamp. Either way, we can all agree that the glowing projection lamps are pretty gorgeous for some simple food packaging.

#StarbucksMooncake Let the ⭐️ lead you to discover some delightful wonders ✨ A post shared by Starbucks Hong Kong (@starbuckshk) on Jul 12, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

It's a little surprising how early Starbucks released these mooncakes. The Mid-Autumn Festival isn't until October 4th, so the mooncakes will be on sale at Hong Kong and Macau Starbucks locations for two whole months. On the other hand, with a product this charming, you might as well give people the opportunity to buy them for as long as possible. It doesn't need to be the Mid-Autumn Festival for a mooncake that comes in a rabbit projection lamp to be totally delightful.

