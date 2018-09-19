Starbucks Has a Hack for a (Slightly) Healthier Pumpkin Spice Latte

If you thought piping hot Pumpkin Spice Lattes in August were all Starbucks had to offer this fall, this week the coffee chain put a few cold items on the menu for anyone still feeling the heat of summer. One is an iced take on a recently introduced autumn flavor, while the other is giving the chain’s nitro cold brew an added flavor kick.

Starting this week, anyone who became a fan the Maple Pecan Latte when it debuted last year—but who isn’t quite in the mood for a hot beverage just yet—will be pleased to know that original drink is back, but it’s also coming in an iced latte form and topped with another recent innovation, Cold Foam.

Courtesy of Starbucks

The Iced Maples Pecan Latte with Cold Foam is a “blend of signature espresso and milk combined with notes of maple syrup and pecan, now topped with Cold Foam and finished with Autumn Sugar topping,” according to a statement. It’s also available blended.

For those who like a little more robust cold coffee offerings, Starbucks is also offering a new Nitro Cold Brew with chocolate-y notes. Available on tap at select stores and Reserve locations, Cold Foam Dark Cocoa Nitro is “inspired by a dark chocolate stout,” and its made with bittersweet Cold Foam and cocoa to enhance the coffee’s chocolate notes.

Courtesy of Starbucks

As for taking the calorie count of the Pumpkin Spice Latte down a notch (a grande comes in at 310), Starbucks’ PSL-centric support group, the Leaf Rakers Society, has an option for getting a pumpkin spice fix with a slightly different beverage order. In an email from a company representative, a lower-calorie PSL can be accomplished by requesting an Americano with pumpkin spice sauce, whipped cream, and pumpkin topping. Basically, hold the milk. (Interestingly, Starbucks does seem to be on a health kick with the recent release of vegan protein shakes and testing a less-sugary Frappuccino option.)

If calories aren’t a concern, you could also opt to order a standard PSL but exchange half of the pumpkin spice sauce for white chocolate sauce for a richer—dare we say cheesecake-y?—treat. Another Leaf Rakers Society suggestion for remixing the Salted Caramel Mocha is to swap the chocolate for White Chocolate Mocha sauce instead. After all, white chocolate and caramel aren’t a bad match either!

If you're looking to try the Iced Maple Pecan or any other latte (hacks attempted, or not), tomorrow's Happy Hour promotion is 50 perfect off all espresso drinks after 3 p.m. at participating Starbucks locations. See the Starbucks app for more info.