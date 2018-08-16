How to Get Free Iced Starbucks Drinks Today

The only thing better than an afternoon pick-me-up from the coffee shop is scoring a deal for a free drink at the same time. Today, as a much-needed boost to the middle of August's heat wave (no, it's not quite PSL season yet), Starbucks is giving customers just that with a buy-one-get-one deal on iced beverages as part of the coffee company's weekly Happy Hour promotions. Here's what you need to know.

As with all Starbucks Happy Hour promotions, the first step is downloading the Starbucks app and signing up for Starbucks Rewards. The Happy Hour promotions pop up on the home screen in the day or so leading up to the deal (and for added convenience, you can allow notifications to remind you Happy Hour is coming). From the app, you can either scan your card with the barista when you place your order in-store (just tell them you want the Happy Hour deal), or you can mobile order via the app and the deal with apply automatically.

Of course, there are some beverage limitations on this Happy Hour giveaway as well. As mentioned above, it only applies to iced beverages. Those include iced coffee, cold brew, iced espresso, iced tea, and Starbucks Refreshers. The offer is also only good on grande-sized drinks and larger. So grab a friend and split the bill or just double down on a couple of ventis for yourself, we won't judge. Happy Hour begins Thursdays at 3 p.m. at Starbucks stores nationwide.

While not included in this BOGO offer, Starbucks did add a couple of limited-time iced blended drinks to its lineup this week that have a unique twist: they're both vegan and packed with protein. The new items feature Starbucks' cold brew, a fruit-based sweetener, plant-based protein powder and a bit of almond butter and almond milk or cacao and coconut milk depending on which flavor you choose. Read our comparison of these drinks to the classic Frappuccino here.