Starbucks Drops a Pink 'Dragon Drink' Just in Time for Summer

Starbucks has a constantly evolving menu, with seasonal favorites (hello, pumpkin spice and chestnut praline lattes), and newcomers like the Pink Drink, which was added to the permanent menu in 2017. Just last month, the coffee chain also debuted a brand new macchiato—dubbed the Cloud Macchiato—which comes in caramel and cinnamon flavors, and uses cold foam mixed with meringue powder and rice starch to create a fluffy, cloud-like topping. With warmer weather on the way, Starbucks isn't slowing down anytime soon—the summer menu, which launches April 30, includes new drinks, sandwiches, and returning old favorites too (more on that in a minute).

The big drink news is the Dragon Drink, which comes in a bright, summery shade of bubblegum pink—and while you might expect a cotton candy or strawberry flavor, it’s actually infused with real fruit juice from mango and dragonfruit. It’s a creamier version of the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, made opaque with coconut milk and will be on the menu for the long-haul. We got to try the refresher for reference, and found it to have a sweet, almost berry-like flavor. The pieces of dragonfruit and seeds were a nice textural touch, and overall, it got a thumbs-up from our editors. “The combination of the mango and the dragonfruit almost gives it a hibiscus tea vibe,” one said.

In addition to the Dragon Drink, other new items include a Crispy Grilled Cheese Sandwich (permanent), Baja Black Bean Veggie Wrap (limited time), and Golden S’mores Coffee, which you can buy at the grocery store for a limited time, either in a K-Cup or in grounds. Some seasonal items are coming back for summer as well, like the S’mores Frappuccino, Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino, and Frosted Doughnut Cake Pop—basically, all the desserts, so if you have a sweet tooth, make a beeline for Starbucks in the coming weeks.

Even if you’re more of an at-home coffee drinker, you can still get your Starbucks fix—the brand’s partnership with Nespresso officially hits online retailers this coming May, meaning you’ll be able to brew Blonde Roast and Pike Place Roast right from the comfort of your kitchen. Curious? Find out where you can order them here.