Starbucks Rolls Out Uber Eats Delivery Expansion

As fast and easy as ordering your coffee to-go via a mobile app has become, some days are so busy it feels like even popping down to the coffee shop is too much a time suck to be worth the trip. Thankfully, like other convenience food outlets, coffee shops are starting to hop on board the delivery bandwagon including, now, the biggest name in the business: Starbucks.

While it may seem that a company like Starbucks, with brick-and-mortar stores in thousands of locations, would be solidly set on keeping foot traffic up, growth opportunities in the quick- and fast casual-service industry seems to be squarely focused on bringing products to the customer, rather than the other way around. Thus the Starbucks Delivers program sees its official launch today in two cities with more on the way.

Teaming up with Uber Eats, Starbucks' delivery service is now available in San Francisco, joining Miami, Florida where the company tested the service late last year. According to an announcement from Starbucks, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C. are next in line, with those cities rolling out this spring. As we mentioned at the time of the Miami announcement, Starbucks. had been available through various delivery apps and services with varying degrees of menu and customization options. But Starbucks claims that issue to be (mostly) addressed with the official Uber Eats expansion:

“With approximately 95% of core menu items available directly from the Starbucks menu, customers will be able to customize their orders just as they would when ordering on Starbucks mobile apps. Delivery orders will come with an initial $2.49 booking fee.”

Additionally, Starbucks says it has developed “packaging solutions” that will “ensure the quality of hot and cold menu items” as well. Perhaps the only hiccup in this newly-offered service is that it’s via the Uber Eats app, and not, as many Starbucks devotees are accustomed to ordering with, the Starbucks app itself. But hey — if I want someone to shlep a latte directly to my office, perhaps the least I can do it tap my thumb on a different app icon.