Starbucks Tests Delivery With Uber Eats—Here’s Where to Try It

Starbucks has a giant, nationwide footprint with nearly 14,000 stores and counting, making it a ubiquitous choice for coffee drinkers everywhere. But unlike its convenience-based counterparts in the fast food category, there’s one area where Starbucks has struggled to deliver: Delivery. While the McDonald’s, Burger Kings, and 7-Elevens of the world are all clamoring to reach customers at work or at home, coffee companies like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts have yet to really harness the golden age of delivery apps for their own benefit. Now, Starbucks seems to once again be dipping its toe into that pool with a small-scale rollout in collaboration with Uber Eats.

Currently 100 Florida Starbucks locations are taking part in the Miami-Dade and Broward counties, according to Nation’s Restaurant News. One interesting hiccup for loyal Starbucks customers might be just how customizable—or, rather, how un-customizable— the Uber Eats offerings are. Often, services like Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Postmates will only include a limited range of a restaurant’s items on the menu (and often at slightly higher prices than in-store), meaning more finicky Starbucks fans might have to either forego some of their preferences (which are easily entered on the Starbucks mobile order app) or fill up the “Special Instructions” field with the particulars. An Uber Eats representative told NRN that the menu features “favorite items that have been tested for delivery.”

Starbucks delivery itself isn’t entirely novel. Postmates will deliver just about anything, including Starbucks since a partnership began back in 2015. While that service covers some Starbucks locations in about 400 markets, it still doesn’t represent a wholesale, brand-wide delivery platform for the chain. According to NRN, delivery sales have increased 20 percent over the past five years, making it the go-to space for growth.

This week Starbucks announced another initiative that will affect stores across the country and around the world. The company is endeavoring to open or renovate 10,000 stores to be more environmentally-friendly with reduced power consumption and waste.