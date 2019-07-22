Starbucks Created a Line of Coffee Creamers Inspired by Its Drinks

Image zoom Starbucks

Regardless of whether Starbucks is your go-to coffee, the chain's presence has been a huge turning point. Before Starbucks infiltrated the globe — thus resetting what the “average” cup of coffee tasted like — the average cup of coffee tasted pretty horrible. One way to make this terrible java palatable was to spike it with flavored creamer. But Starbucks helped usher in an age where people cared about their coffee, and now the country is full of great roasters and independent coffee shops brewing cups of joe that would be ruined by creamer. And yet, ironically enough, we’ve finally come full circle: For the first time, Starbucks is releasing its own line of coffee creamers.

Landing in the refrigerated section of stores next month, Starbucks Creamers are a joint project between the coffee giant and Nestle — two major brands who began teaming up last year on new products that also include Starbucks pods for Nespresso machines. Sensibly, the three new creamers are all inspired by different Starbucks favorites. The Caramel Creamer is a nod to Starbucks Caramel Macchiato and billed as being “crafted with layers of sweet, buttery caramel and hints of vanilla flavor.” The White Chocolate Creamer is meant to mimic Starbucks White Chocolate Mocha thanks to a bit of “white chocolatey sweetness.” Finally, the Cinnamon Dolce Creamer, conjured courtesy of Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte, features “the rich flavors of cinnamon streusel.”

“We know that Starbucks customers are passionate about their coffee and with Starbucks Creamers we are delighted to give them another way to enjoy their favorite Starbucks Experience and flavors at home and outside of our cafes,” Duncan Moir, president, global channel development at Starbucks, said in the announcement.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jhung, President of Beverage for Nestle USA, played up his company position as one of the first creamer brands. “Nestle has been a leader in the creamer category since launching Coffee mate in 1961 and we continue to innovate and help drive category growth,” he said. “In our work with Starbucks through our global coffee alliance, we saw the opportunity to introduce Starbucks Creamers as a new way for consumers to enjoy the Starbucks café flavors they know and love from the comforts of their home.”