We Tried Starbucks' New Cinnamon Shortbread Latte and It Tastes Like Cookie Butter

Starbucks doesn't stop rolling out the new drinks after the holidays are over. After taking Juniper Lattes nationwide in November, the coffee giant just released another new item: the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte, or, what Starbucks is hoping people will refer to as the #CSL.

Available for a limited time starting now, the Cinnamon Shortbread Latte combines espresso with milk, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and, perhaps most noticeably, notes of brown butter. It's vaguely cookie butter-like (and just as sweet), and that buttery flavor lingers long after you take the last sip. Dunking a cinnamon shortbread cookie in your Cinnamon Shortbread Latte may just be Peak Cozy (also, Peak Butter).

And, like its Pumpkin Spice Latte predecessor (the cinnamon and nutmeg really do make the #CSL a winter-ized version of the #PSL), a Cinnamon Shortbread Latte can be ordered hot, iced, or in Frappuccino form. It can also be customized with Starbucks' extra intense Signature Espresso, or their smoother, sweeter Blonde Espresso, depending on how much of a kick you're after (keep in mind that the drink is already intensely sugary).

Some early Twitter reviews (which are not yet under the #CSL hashtag): "As the barista said, it IS almost like drinking a cookie. Also helps me to get over the fact that Pumpkin Spice is no longer available," and "Mmkay go get a Cinnamon Shortbread Frappuccino today. Like, today." There's also the less enthusiastic, "I tried the Cinnamon Shortbread thing, it's not gross but I prefer my usual Starbucks drinks."

The #CSL isn't the only newcomer to the Starbucks menu. Today the chain also launched Ham, Cheddar, and Pepper Sous Vide Egg Bites and a Ham and Swiss Panini with a Dijon butter spread, as well as almond milk chilled espresso beverages in Cafe Latte and Cafe Mocha flavors (those two are available where groceries are sold).