Starbucks' Cherry Mocha Returns Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Last year, Starbucks introduced the Cherry Mocha—an espresso-based drink featuring a slightly sweet mocha sauce, candied cherry syrup, steamed milk, whipped cream and a dusting of sprinkles—only to discontinue it as soon as Valentine's Day was over. And now, the coffee chain is bringing back this festive drink—which basically tastes like those chocolate covered cherries that pop up by the boxful around Valentine's Day—for a second (all too brief) time.

From now through Thursday, February 14, you can purchase a hot, iced, or blended Cherry Mocha at participating Starbucks locations. And, if you want something to snack on while you down that chocolate cherry goodness, Starbucks is also offering two Valentine' Day-themed sweets: the Valentine's Day Heart Sugar Cookie, which is coated in white chocolate and covered in colorful sprinkles, and the Valentine's Day Cake Pop, which features a chocolate cake core, milk chocolate icing, and candy heart sprinkles (they are really into sprinkles this week).

If you're going to try the Cherry Mocha, you might want to do it this afternoon. That's because Starbucks' Happy Hour is back today, meaning from 3 p.m. through closing, you can get 50 percent off any hot or cold espresso drink size grande or larger. To take advantage of the deal, you'll need to download the Starbucks mobile app, then check the in-app inbox for the offer, which you can present at checkout.

Can't make it Starbucks today? If you live in San Francisco or Miami, Starbucks can come to you. The company recently launched its Starbucks Delivers program with Uber Eats in those two cities (Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C. are next in line). “With approximately 95% of core menu items available directly from the Starbucks menu, customers will be able to customize their orders just as they would when ordering on Starbucks mobile apps," the coffee giant said in a statement. Additionally, Starbucks says it has developed “packaging solutions” that will “ensure the quality of hot and cold menu items." So, no matter what version of the Cherry Mocha you choose, it's in good hands.